EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1750

ECB’s President Lagarde expressed concerns about the Union’s economic recovery.

US leaders continue to discuss a fiscal stimulus package, little progress made.

EUR/USD is consolidating at highs, the risk remains skewed to the upside.

The EUR/USD pair managed to extend its weekly advance to a fresh high of 1.1807, although it was unable to hold on to gains, ending the day little changed around 1.1770. The market’s attention shifted to a US stimulus package this Tuesday, amid continued talks between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. According to the first, progress has been “slow,” although negotiations continue. Ahead of Wall Street’s close, US President Trump tweeted that Democrats are not negotiating in good faith and called off stimulus-related negotiations until after the election, triggering a sell-off in Wall Street and pushing the greenback higher.

The macroeconomic calendar was quite scarce, as Germany published August Factory Orders, which came in better-than-expected, up 4.5% in the MoM and down 2.2% when compared to a year earlier. As for the US, the country published the August Trade Balance, which posted a deficit of $67.1B, worse than the expected $-66.1B. Also, ECB’s President Christine Lagarde expressed concerns about the economic recovery, saying that she fears that instead of a V-shaped recovery, the rebound would be shaky. This Wednesday, Germany will publish August Industrial Production figures, while in the US, the FOMC will release the Minutes of its latest meeting.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair fell to daily lows in the 1.1730 area as the-sentiment turned sour, set to close the day in the red. The 4-hour chart shows that the intraday rally stalled around a mildly bearish 200 SMA, while the pair struggles to hold above its 20 and 100 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame, have turned lower within positive levels, falling short of signaling additional slides ahead. The pair would need to run past 1.1810, the immediate resistance level, to become more attractive for bulls.

Support levels: 1.1725 1.1690 1.1650

Resistance levels: 1.1770 1.1810 1.1850