EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1750
- ECB’s President Lagarde expressed concerns about the Union’s economic recovery.
- US leaders continue to discuss a fiscal stimulus package, little progress made.
- EUR/USD is consolidating at highs, the risk remains skewed to the upside.
The EUR/USD pair managed to extend its weekly advance to a fresh high of 1.1807, although it was unable to hold on to gains, ending the day little changed around 1.1770. The market’s attention shifted to a US stimulus package this Tuesday, amid continued talks between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. According to the first, progress has been “slow,” although negotiations continue. Ahead of Wall Street’s close, US President Trump tweeted that Democrats are not negotiating in good faith and called off stimulus-related negotiations until after the election, triggering a sell-off in Wall Street and pushing the greenback higher.
The macroeconomic calendar was quite scarce, as Germany published August Factory Orders, which came in better-than-expected, up 4.5% in the MoM and down 2.2% when compared to a year earlier. As for the US, the country published the August Trade Balance, which posted a deficit of $67.1B, worse than the expected $-66.1B. Also, ECB’s President Christine Lagarde expressed concerns about the economic recovery, saying that she fears that instead of a V-shaped recovery, the rebound would be shaky. This Wednesday, Germany will publish August Industrial Production figures, while in the US, the FOMC will release the Minutes of its latest meeting.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair fell to daily lows in the 1.1730 area as the-sentiment turned sour, set to close the day in the red. The 4-hour chart shows that the intraday rally stalled around a mildly bearish 200 SMA, while the pair struggles to hold above its 20 and 100 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame, have turned lower within positive levels, falling short of signaling additional slides ahead. The pair would need to run past 1.1810, the immediate resistance level, to become more attractive for bulls.
Support levels: 1.1725 1.1690 1.1650
Resistance levels: 1.1770 1.1810 1.1850
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falling to fresh daily lows sub 1.1750, on Trump's tweets
The dollar is up across the board and equities turned red, after the US President, Donald Trump tweeted that Nancy Pelosi is "not negotiating in good faith," referring to the stimulus package. Risk-off taking over financial markets.
GBP/USD losses 1.2900 amid renewed risk aversion
The GBP/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure amid no progress in Brexit talks, and fresh concerns over a US coronavirus aid package. Risk sentiment turns sour, dollar wins.
Gold plummets after Trump announces intention to pass on fiscal stimulus bill
Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to confirm he will not be looking to accept the latest negotiated deal between the Democrats and Republicans regarding fiscal stimulus.
FCA bans offering cryptocurrency derivatives to retail customers
The Financial Conduct Authority announced a ban on selling cryptocurrency-related derivatives to retail customers. The regulator believes that these instruments are ill-suited for the retail customers due to the high amount of risk.
WTI is now falling back into the hands of the bears as Trump stops the stimulus talks
The price of oil has, so far, defied gravity and the prospects of a prolonged economic downfall pertaining to the spread of the coronavirus and subsequent economic lockdowns.