The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1820, heading into the Asian opening, maintaining a bearish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is currently developing below all of its moving averages, which head lower with different degrees of bearish strength. The Momentum indicator heads firmly lower within negative levels, while the RSI consolidates around 37 without signs of bearish exhaustion. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below the 1.1800 figure.

The US published the ISM Services PMI, which resulted at 60.1 in June, missing the 63.5 expected. Markit published the final Services PMI for the same month, which was downwardly revised to 64.6 from 64.8. The poor figures added to the dismal mood, fueling demand for the safe-haven dollar. On Wednesday, Germany will release May Industrial Production, but the focus will be on the FOMC Meeting Minutes. Policymakers surprised investors with their hawkish stance on their June meeting, and the document could provide details on upcoming tapering.

Risk aversion took over financial markets with the US return. The greenback appreciated against most major rivals, with the EUR/USD pair plunging to 1.1806 after flirting with the 1.1900 area earlier in the day. The shared currency was hit by poor German data, as the country published May Factory Orders, which rose by 54.3% YoY and fell 3.7% MoM. The ZEW survey showed that the Economic Sentiment contracted to 63.3 in July, much worse than anticipated. The sentiment in the EU was also down, to 61.2. On a positive note, May Retail Sales in the EU rose 4.6% MoM and 9% YoY, beating expectations.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.