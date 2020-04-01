EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0922
- The coronavirus pandemic keeps being the main market motor favoring risk-off trades.
- US ADP survey showed that the private sector lost 27,000 jobs in March.
- EUR/USD bearish in the short-term, steeper decline expected once below 1.0890.
The EUR/USD pair has reached a fresh weekly low of 1.0916 as the greenback benefited from the dismal mood. Market players are once again moving away from high-yielding assets, with global equities in the red, as the coronavirus outbreak gives no respite to major economies. The number of cases keeps rising, particularly in the US now approaching 200,000, and Europe. Lockdown measures are being extended and governments make aids announcements that anyway are not enough.
Earlier today, Markit published the final versions of its EU March Manufacturing PMI, which were revised lower for Germany and the EU, currently at 45.4 and 44.5 respectively. The US has just released the ADP survey on jobs’ creation in the private sector, down by 27K in March, much better than the -150K expected although far below from the previous 179K. Markit will release the final version of the US Manufacturing PMI, seen unchanged from the preliminary estimate at 49.2, and the more relevant ISM Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 45 in March from 50.1 in February.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is near the mentioned low ahead of Wall Street’s opening and below the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run. The pair is technically bearish, according to the 4-hour chart, as it´s now developing below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators head south within negative levels. The next Fibonacci support comes at 1.0890, with a break below it opening doors for a steeper decline.
Support levels: 1.0890 1.0850 1.0810
Resistance levels: 1.0960 1.1000 1.1045
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
