EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0922

The coronavirus pandemic keeps being the main market motor favoring risk-off trades.

US ADP survey showed that the private sector lost 27,000 jobs in March.

EUR/USD bearish in the short-term, steeper decline expected once below 1.0890.

The EUR/USD pair has reached a fresh weekly low of 1.0916 as the greenback benefited from the dismal mood. Market players are once again moving away from high-yielding assets, with global equities in the red, as the coronavirus outbreak gives no respite to major economies. The number of cases keeps rising, particularly in the US now approaching 200,000, and Europe. Lockdown measures are being extended and governments make aids announcements that anyway are not enough.

Earlier today, Markit published the final versions of its EU March Manufacturing PMI, which were revised lower for Germany and the EU, currently at 45.4 and 44.5 respectively. The US has just released the ADP survey on jobs’ creation in the private sector, down by 27K in March, much better than the -150K expected although far below from the previous 179K. Markit will release the final version of the US Manufacturing PMI, seen unchanged from the preliminary estimate at 49.2, and the more relevant ISM Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 45 in March from 50.1 in February.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is near the mentioned low ahead of Wall Street’s opening and below the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run. The pair is technically bearish, according to the 4-hour chart, as it´s now developing below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators head south within negative levels. The next Fibonacci support comes at 1.0890, with a break below it opening doors for a steeper decline.

Support levels: 1.0890 1.0850 1.0810

Resistance levels: 1.0960 1.1000 1.1045