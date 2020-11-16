EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1814
- The American dollar runs alongside equities amid mounting hopes for another covid vaccine.
- ECB’s Christine Lagarde said lockdowns not the best way to deal with COVID-19.
- EUR/USD is technically neutral, the risk skews to the downside.
As it happened last Monday, news related to a coronavirus vaccine boosted equities and the greenback ahead of the US opening. The EUR/USD pair is retreating from a daily high of 1.1868, approaching the 1.1800 level after Moderna said that its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19. Moreover, this vaccine is expected to remain stable at standard refrigerator temperatures of 2° to 8°c for 30 days and could be stored at standard freezer temperatures of -20°C (-4°F) for six months.
During the European morning, ECB’s President, Christine Lagarde, offered a speech, saying that covid vaccines reduce uncertainty, adding that full lockdowns are not the best way to deal with the second wave. The Union did not publish relevant data, while the US released the November NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, which resulted at 6.3, below the previous 10.5 and the expected 13.5.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair keeps trading within familiar levels, giving up but not yet bearish. The 4-hour chart shows that it holds above directionless moving averages, as technical indicators turn lower, the Momentum holding on to positive territory, and the RSI piercing its midline. Further declines will be more likely on a break below 1.1790, the immediate support, although a relevant breakout is out of the table at the time being.
Support levels: 1.1740 1.1695 1.1650
Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1885 1.1920
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD grinds its way lower despite upbeat vaccine news
EUR/USD is shedding ground, falling toward 1.18 despite the upbeat market mood. Moderna reported 94.5% efficacy in ts coronavirus vaccine. Stocks are rising but the dollar is stable. Covid cases continue rising on both sides of the Atlantic.
GBP/USD slips below 1.32 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, falling from the highs after UK PM Johnson said that his country can prosper even without a Brexit deal. Talks continue in Brussels.
XAU/USD slumps to $1,870 area on Moderna vaccine news
Renewed coronavirus vaccine optimism provided a boost to market sentiment on Monday and caused gold to lose interest as a safe-haven. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair, which touched a daily low of $1,864, was trading at $1,875, losing 0.76% on a daily basis.
Crypto market bull cycle is just getting started
Investors in the cryptocurrency market have started to count days to the end of the year. The usual end of the year rally is expected to elevate crypto assets to higher levels.
WTI rallies to the $42.00 area on risk appetite, OPEC+
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate manage to reverse the recent downside and re-visit the $42.00 area on Monday.