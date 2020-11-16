EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1814

The American dollar runs alongside equities amid mounting hopes for another covid vaccine.

ECB’s Christine Lagarde said lockdowns not the best way to deal with COVID-19.

EUR/USD is technically neutral, the risk skews to the downside.

As it happened last Monday, news related to a coronavirus vaccine boosted equities and the greenback ahead of the US opening. The EUR/USD pair is retreating from a daily high of 1.1868, approaching the 1.1800 level after Moderna said that its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19. Moreover, this vaccine is expected to remain stable at standard refrigerator temperatures of 2° to 8°c for 30 days and could be stored at standard freezer temperatures of -20°C (-4°F) for six months.

During the European morning, ECB’s President, Christine Lagarde, offered a speech, saying that covid vaccines reduce uncertainty, adding that full lockdowns are not the best way to deal with the second wave. The Union did not publish relevant data, while the US released the November NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, which resulted at 6.3, below the previous 10.5 and the expected 13.5.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair keeps trading within familiar levels, giving up but not yet bearish. The 4-hour chart shows that it holds above directionless moving averages, as technical indicators turn lower, the Momentum holding on to positive territory, and the RSI piercing its midline. Further declines will be more likely on a break below 1.1790, the immediate support, although a relevant breakout is out of the table at the time being.

Support levels: 1.1740 1.1695 1.1650

Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1885 1.1920