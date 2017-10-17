EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar strengthens as EUR bulls hesitate

The greenback got market's favor this Tuesday up against all of its major rivals but the Pound, which continues static around the 1.3300 level ahead of key UK releases. The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily low of 1.1754, as dollar's demand receded after London's opening, although the currency remains as the strongest across the board. The EU has much to offer in terms of macroeconomic data today, starting with Germany that will release its ZEW October confidence survey for October in about an hour, whilst inflation for the whole region will come 1 hour later. This last has become quite a market mover these last few months, amid its correlation with ECB's decisions.

In the US, main focus will be on September industrial production data, expected above August disappointing numbers, alongside with some minor reports that hardly have the ability to move the market.

From a technical point of view, the decline has stalled right above a relevant support, the 61.8% retracement of the latest advance, measured between 1.1669 and 1.1879 at 1.1750 the immediate support. In the 4 hours chart, the price accelerated south below bearish moving averages, whilst technical indicators remain directionless well below their mid-lines, overall favoring a downward extension for today, clearly on a break below the mentioned Fibonacci support. Next short term supports stand at 1.1720, 1.1690 and 1.1660, being this last a line in the sand for longer term bulls.

The 1.1780/90 region is the immediate resistance ahead of 1.1830, with steady gains beyond this last required to change to ongoing negative tone.

View live chart of the EUR/USD