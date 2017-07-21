EUR/USD Forecast: dollar still vulnerable, 1.1713 on the table

The EUR/USD pair consolidated its gains overnight, as the greenback remained under selling pressure in a light Asian session, with no major macroeconomic releases. In fact, the pair managed to extend its advance up to 1.1676 amid the momentum of the common currency after ECB's Draghi was practically forced by the press to admit that policymakers will discuss reducing QE "next fall." In the monetary policy meeting that took place on Thursday, the Central Bank head tried to balance the optimism over a clear economic recovery, with excess of confidence from speculative interest, trying to prevent the sharp appreciation of the common currency, something that he couldn't achieve. Despite the latest retracement, the pair remains at levels last seen over a year ago.

There are no major news scheduled for today in the EU or the US, which means traders will have little reasons to move away from the current level. If something, the ongoing corrective movement can partially extend on profit taking, although buying interest on pullbacks is likely strong and therefore the decline could be limited.

From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators have lost their upward strength, but also that they remain within overbought levels, whilst the price is far above all of its moving averages. The shortest one, the 20 SMA, is currently at 1.1565, providing a strong dynamic support. 2016 high comes at 1.1615, where the pair bottomed after the ECB's dust settled, now the immediate support ahead of the mentioned SMA. Beyond the mentioned daily high, the pair has room to extend its advance up to 1.1713, 2015 high.

View live chart of the EUR/USD