EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0990

Collapsing bond yields fuel speculation of an upcoming rate cut in the US.

Germany considering fiscal stimulus to counter possible coronavirus effects on the economy.

EUR/USD at its highest in three weeks, 1.1095 probable bullish target.

The EUR/USD pair surged to a three-week high of 1.1006, as Wall Street’s and the dollar’s route continued. The coronavirus keeps spreading worldwide and fueling demand for safe-haven assets. US government bond yields collapsed, with the yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note bottoming at a record low of 1.24%. Yields’ slump fueled speculation that the Fed will have to cut rates as soon as next April.

The shared currency found support in better than expected local data, and headlines indicating that Germany is considering a fiscal stimulus program if the coronavirus hits the economy. The EU released February Consumer Confidence, which came in better than expected at -6.1 from -6.6 previously. The Economic Sentiment Indicator for the same month bounced to 103.5 from 102.6, also beating previsions of 102.8. As for the US, the country released Q4 Gross Domestic Product, which met the market’s expectations with 2.1%. Durable Goods Orders for January beat expectations, down by 0.2% in the month against a -1.5% forecasted. Unemployment claims for the week ended February 21 were up to 219K worse than the anticipated 212K.

This Friday, Germany will release the preliminary estimate of February inflation, seen stable at 1.7% YoY. The US will publish January PCE inflation, with the core reading seen ticking up to 1.7% from 1.6%.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair eased from the mentioned top but retains substantial gains ahead of the Asian opening. It is trading around 1.0985, above the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline, retaining its positive stance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is struggling to overcome a bearish 200 SMA, but holding above the shorter ones, and with the 20 SMA crossing above the 100 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame have stabilized at overbought levels, suggesting that the pair could resume its advance after some consolidation. The main bullish target is now 1.1095, a daily high from late January.

Support levels: 1.0935 1.0900 1.0860

Resistance levels: 1.0980 1.1020 1.1060