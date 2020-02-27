EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0990
- Collapsing bond yields fuel speculation of an upcoming rate cut in the US.
- Germany considering fiscal stimulus to counter possible coronavirus effects on the economy.
- EUR/USD at its highest in three weeks, 1.1095 probable bullish target.
The EUR/USD pair surged to a three-week high of 1.1006, as Wall Street’s and the dollar’s route continued. The coronavirus keeps spreading worldwide and fueling demand for safe-haven assets. US government bond yields collapsed, with the yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note bottoming at a record low of 1.24%. Yields’ slump fueled speculation that the Fed will have to cut rates as soon as next April.
The shared currency found support in better than expected local data, and headlines indicating that Germany is considering a fiscal stimulus program if the coronavirus hits the economy. The EU released February Consumer Confidence, which came in better than expected at -6.1 from -6.6 previously. The Economic Sentiment Indicator for the same month bounced to 103.5 from 102.6, also beating previsions of 102.8. As for the US, the country released Q4 Gross Domestic Product, which met the market’s expectations with 2.1%. Durable Goods Orders for January beat expectations, down by 0.2% in the month against a -1.5% forecasted. Unemployment claims for the week ended February 21 were up to 219K worse than the anticipated 212K.
This Friday, Germany will release the preliminary estimate of February inflation, seen stable at 1.7% YoY. The US will publish January PCE inflation, with the core reading seen ticking up to 1.7% from 1.6%.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair eased from the mentioned top but retains substantial gains ahead of the Asian opening. It is trading around 1.0985, above the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline, retaining its positive stance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is struggling to overcome a bearish 200 SMA, but holding above the shorter ones, and with the 20 SMA crossing above the 100 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame have stabilized at overbought levels, suggesting that the pair could resume its advance after some consolidation. The main bullish target is now 1.1095, a daily high from late January.
Support levels: 1.0935 1.0900 1.0860
Resistance levels: 1.0980 1.1020 1.1060
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
