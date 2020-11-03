EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1711

The dollar fell and equities advanced in Europe, leading to solid pre-opening gains in Wall Street.

Unless there is a substantial bias in the first results, risk-off will likely lead the way.

EUR/USD is up for the day but with a limited bullish potential.

The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.1717, now trading a few pips below the level, as the market is dumping the greenback ahead of the US presidential election result. European indexes are sharply up, pushing US futures higher. Most action took place after London’s opening, with major pairs then stabilizing around the current levels. It could well happen that they will remain within tight consolidative ranges until the initial results begin to arrive.

The most likely and worrisome scenario is that the final result of the election won’t be clear in the near-term. Some speculate that the new US president won’t be known until the end of the month, which means mounting tensions and risk aversion will be leading the way in dollar’s favor. The dismal mood may escalate if President Donald Trump fulfills its promise of taking legal action to force an outcome within the next 24 hours. For sure, interesting times are coming to the financial markets and extreme volatility is to be expected.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has limited bullish potential in the near-term as it would need to advance at least beyond 1.1770. The 4-hour chart shows that it has accelerated north above a bearish 20 SMA, while still below the larger ones. Technical indicators have recovered above their midlines but without strength enough to support additional advances.

Support levels: 1.1690 1.1650 1.1610

Resistance levels: 1.1725 1.1770 1.1820