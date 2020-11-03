EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1711
- The dollar fell and equities advanced in Europe, leading to solid pre-opening gains in Wall Street.
- Unless there is a substantial bias in the first results, risk-off will likely lead the way.
- EUR/USD is up for the day but with a limited bullish potential.
The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.1717, now trading a few pips below the level, as the market is dumping the greenback ahead of the US presidential election result. European indexes are sharply up, pushing US futures higher. Most action took place after London’s opening, with major pairs then stabilizing around the current levels. It could well happen that they will remain within tight consolidative ranges until the initial results begin to arrive.
The most likely and worrisome scenario is that the final result of the election won’t be clear in the near-term. Some speculate that the new US president won’t be known until the end of the month, which means mounting tensions and risk aversion will be leading the way in dollar’s favor. The dismal mood may escalate if President Donald Trump fulfills its promise of taking legal action to force an outcome within the next 24 hours. For sure, interesting times are coming to the financial markets and extreme volatility is to be expected.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has limited bullish potential in the near-term as it would need to advance at least beyond 1.1770. The 4-hour chart shows that it has accelerated north above a bearish 20 SMA, while still below the larger ones. Technical indicators have recovered above their midlines but without strength enough to support additional advances.
Support levels: 1.1690 1.1650 1.1610
Resistance levels: 1.1725 1.1770 1.1820
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
