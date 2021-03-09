EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1886

US Treasury yields retreated sharply from one-year highs.

EU Q4 Gross Domestic Product was downwardly revised to -0.7%.

EUR/USD is at risk of resuming its decline after failing to run beyond 1.1900.

The EUR/USD pair hit a daily high of 1.1915, as demand for the greenback eased on the back of weakening US Treasury yields. However, the pair was unable to sustain gains and trades sub-1.1900 ahead of the US opening. The market’s mood seems positive, with Asian and European indexes trading in the green. As for government bonds, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hovers around 1.54% after hitting 1.62%.

On the data front, Germany published the January Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of €22.2 billion, beating expectations. The EU published the final version of Q4 GDP, which was downwardly revised to -0.7% from -0.6% previously estimated. The US published February NFIB Business Optimism, which improved from 95 to 95.8.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading around the 61.8% retracement of its November/January rally, retaining its bearish stance in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, a bearish 20 SMA capped the upside, currently around 1.1920, while technical indicators have resumed their declines within negative levels after correcting oversold conditions. The pair needs to break below 1.1840 should hint at a stepper decline ahead in the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.1840 1.1790 1.1750

Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1960 1.2000