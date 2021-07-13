The EUR/USD pair approaches the 1.1800 level post-US inflation data, offering a bearish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has broken below its 20 SMA, which anyway maintains a bullish slope. Technical indicators accelerated their declines, entering negative levels and in line with another leg lower once the pair breaks below the 1.1800 threshold.

Earlier today, European Central Bank Christine Lagarde gave further details on its latest decision to prevent premature monetary tightening. Mrs Lagarde explained that 2% inflation is not a ceiling and that policymakers would accept “oscillation” around the level. She added that they “will have to redefine our forward guidance to align with strategy review.”

The EUR/USD pair traded with a sour tone throughout the first half of the day, accelerating its slump following the release of US inflation data. The Consumer Price Index was upwardly revised in June to 5.4% YoY, much higher than the expected 4.9%. The core reading was also upwardly revised from 3.8% to 4.5%. Germany also published its June inflation figures, with the annual Consumer Price Index confirmed at 2.3%

