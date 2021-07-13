EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1814
- US June inflation was upwardly revised to 5.4% YoY, higher than anticipated.
- ECB’s Christine Lagarde cooled down expectations for sooner tightening.
- EUR/USD is trading near the 1.1800 level and at risk of falling further.
The EUR/USD pair traded with a sour tone throughout the first half of the day, accelerating its slump following the release of US inflation data. The Consumer Price Index was upwardly revised in June to 5.4% YoY, much higher than the expected 4.9%. The core reading was also upwardly revised from 3.8% to 4.5%. Germany also published its June inflation figures, with the annual Consumer Price Index confirmed at 2.3%
Earlier today, European Central Bank Christine Lagarde gave further details on its latest decision to prevent premature monetary tightening. Mrs Lagarde explained that 2% inflation is not a ceiling and that policymakers would accept “oscillation” around the level. She added that they “will have to redefine our forward guidance to align with strategy review.”
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair approaches the 1.1800 level post-US inflation data, offering a bearish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has broken below its 20 SMA, which anyway maintains a bullish slope. Technical indicators accelerated their declines, entering negative levels and in line with another leg lower once the pair breaks below the 1.1800 threshold.
Support levels: 1.1795 1.1750 1.1710
Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1885 1.1920
