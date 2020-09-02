EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1856

The US private sector recovered 428K jobs in August, half of what the market expected.

German Retail Sales unexpectedly declined in July, adding pressure on the shared currency.

EUR/USD is bearish and in its way to test last week lows in the 1.1750/60 price zone.

The EUR/USD pair has extended its Tuesday’s decline amid renewed dollar’s demand, hitting a daily low of 1.1844, now trading a few pips above this last. The market pared dollar’s buying after the US released the August ADP survey, which showed that the private sector added 428K new jobs, below the 950K expected, although better than the previous 212K. Despite the disappointing number, the American currency seems to be holding on to its bullish stance.

Earlier in the day, Germany published July Retail Sales, which declined in the month 0.9%, worse than the 0.5% advance expected. The EU unveiled its July PPI, which was up 0.6% MoM and down 3.3% when compared to a year earlier. The positive market mood that dominated the first half of the day, however, seems to be fading, as stocks’ indexes are retreating from early highs, yet still in the green,

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair could extend its decline despite easing selling interest, as per technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that its finding short-term support around a flat 100 SMA, although below the 20 SMA. Technical indicators have stabilized near daily lows within negative levels. Once below the 1.1840 area, the pair has room to extend its decline towards the 1.1750/60 price zone, where it has some relevant lows from last week.

Support levels: 1.1840 1.1795 1.1755

Resistance levels: 1.1880 1.1925 1.1960