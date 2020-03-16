EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1163
- Central banks’ stimulus programs can’t calm down speculative interest.
- US March data began reflecting the economic disruption of the coronavirus crisis.
- EUR/USD retreats from 1.1236 as risk-off dominates the scene.
The EUR/USD pair surged at the weekly opening, rallying up to 1.1236, holding on to gains, despite a dismal market’s mood. The US Federal Reserve surprised markets by announcing Sunday a massive $700 billion worth of bond-buying program and mortgage-based securities buying while slashing rates to 0.0%. The Fed was not alone. The RBNZ also cut rates at the beginning of the week, while the BOJ announced a series of monetary measures, all of them meant to cope with the coronavirus crisis.
The dollar eased, and Wall Street’s futures collapsed, reaching their daily 5.0% limit. Yields trimmed Friday gains as speculative interest rushed back to safety. The greenback got some market’s favour, although against its European rival, remained in the red. It’s going to be a tough day for Wall Street.
The EU didn’t release relevant data, while the US March NY Empire State Manufacturing Index plummeted to -21.5 in March, far worse than the 4 expected and the previous 12.9. Attention is on the EU Finance Minister Meeting, and the G7 call on coronavirus, to take place throughout the day.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is currently trading in the 1.1160 price zone, after meeting sellers around the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily run. Last week, the pair bottomed at the 61.8% retracement of the same rally. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing below a bearish 20 SMA, but so far holding above a bullish 100 SMA, although technical indicators turned south within negative levels. The risk will turn bearish on a break below 1.1145, the immediate support level, exposing then the 1.1050 price zone.
Support levels: 1.1145 1.1110 1.1050
Resistance levels: 1.1200 1.1235 1.1270
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
