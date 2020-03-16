EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1163

Central banks’ stimulus programs can’t calm down speculative interest.

US March data began reflecting the economic disruption of the coronavirus crisis.

EUR/USD retreats from 1.1236 as risk-off dominates the scene.

The EUR/USD pair surged at the weekly opening, rallying up to 1.1236, holding on to gains, despite a dismal market’s mood. The US Federal Reserve surprised markets by announcing Sunday a massive $700 billion worth of bond-buying program and mortgage-based securities buying while slashing rates to 0.0%. The Fed was not alone. The RBNZ also cut rates at the beginning of the week, while the BOJ announced a series of monetary measures, all of them meant to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

The dollar eased, and Wall Street’s futures collapsed, reaching their daily 5.0% limit. Yields trimmed Friday gains as speculative interest rushed back to safety. The greenback got some market’s favour, although against its European rival, remained in the red. It’s going to be a tough day for Wall Street.

The EU didn’t release relevant data, while the US March NY Empire State Manufacturing Index plummeted to -21.5 in March, far worse than the 4 expected and the previous 12.9. Attention is on the EU Finance Minister Meeting, and the G7 call on coronavirus, to take place throughout the day.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is currently trading in the 1.1160 price zone, after meeting sellers around the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily run. Last week, the pair bottomed at the 61.8% retracement of the same rally. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing below a bearish 20 SMA, but so far holding above a bullish 100 SMA, although technical indicators turned south within negative levels. The risk will turn bearish on a break below 1.1145, the immediate support level, exposing then the 1.1050 price zone.

Support levels: 1.1145 1.1110 1.1050

Resistance levels: 1.1200 1.1235 1.1270