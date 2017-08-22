EUR/USD Forecast: dollar regains its charm, buyers at 1.1680/90

The European opening brought some USD demand resulting in the EUR/USD pair retreating from the high set overnight at 1.1824. The German ZEW survey for August just released, show an unexpected decrease in economic expectations for the country and the whole region. German's sentiment is down to 10 for the month, from previous 17.5, while for the EU stands at 29.3 from previous 35.6. A positive note came from the assessment of the current situation in Germany, up to 86.7 from previous 86.4. The positive tone in local equities, backed by a bounce in the mining sector, also weighs on the pair.

Back to its recent comfort zone, the pair was unable to hold on to gains above a daily descendant trend line coming from this year high of 1.0909 broken yesterday, indicating that bulls have quickly taking profits out, somehow anticipating further slides ahead. The pair however, is back to square on weekly basis, while so far, the pair has posted a lower high for a fourth consecutive week. There's a long way ahead of the weekly close, with preliminary August PMIs for both economies and the Jackson Hole Symposium, events that could define whether the pair can actually recovery or finally confirm the top.

In the meantime, and for the short term, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is back below its 20 and 100 SMAs, a few pips below the shortest, but with both lacking clear directional strength. Technical indicators retreated strongly from oversold conditions, with the RSI indicator already below its mid-line, anticipating some additional declines ahead, particularly on a break below 1.1730, the weekly low set on Monday, en route to the 1.1680/90 region, where buying interest has been strong this month.

The 1.1780 region is the immediate resistance ahead of the 1.1820/30 region, this last, expected to contain advances at least for today.

