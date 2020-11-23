EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1840
- US business activity beat expectations in November, according to Markit preliminary estimates.
- EU services sector output plunged in November amid the restrictive measures in the Union.
- EUR/USD turned bearish on the back of US data but held above 1.1800.
The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.1905, amid coronavirus vaccine optimism pressuring the greenback, although the American currency resurged to post substantial gains against all major rivals. The dollar soared following the release of the preliminary estimates of the November Markit PMIs. The services index expanded from 56.9 to 57.7, its highest in over five years, while the manufacturing PMI printed 56.7, beating the expected 53. The official report states that “growth momentum picked up further,” also indicating the steepest monthly rise in hiring recorded since the survey began in 2009.
The EUR/USD pair plummeted towards the 1.1800 price zone, as EU data released earlier in the day failed to impress. Markit published the preliminary estimates of its November PMIs for the Union. According to the report, the recent lockdown measures to curb the spread of coronavirus led to “an accelerated decline in services activity” in Germany, with the Services PMI plummeting to 46.2 from 49.5. Manufacturing activity, however, picked up, with the index surging to 57.9. For the EU, the manufacturing index resulted at 53.6, better than anticipated, while the Services PMI fell to 45.1.
This Tuesday, Germany will publish the final version of Q3 GDP, and the November IFO Survey, with the Business Climate seen down to 90.7 from 92.7. During US trading hours, the focus will be on the CB Consumer Confidence index, seen down to 98.3 from 100.9.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair recovered from a daily low at 1.1799, now trading around 1.1840. The risk is skewed to the downside in the near-term, with further declines expected on a break below 1.1790, the immediate support level. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair met support around its 100 SMA, but also that it has broken below a now mildly bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators turned south but stabilized in neutral levels with the latest bounce.
Support levels: 1.1790 1.1745 1.1700
Resistance levels: 1.1885 1.1920 1.1965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD met sellers on another approach to 0.7340
The greenback soared following the release of upbeat US data, resulting in AUD/USD falling back below the 0.7300 threshold. Australian Trade Balance coming up next.
XAU/USD attempting to set a bottom at $1,830 multi-month low
Gold futures have finally broken support at $1,850 on Monday, plunging to fresh four-month lows at $1,830 amid a broadly stronger US dollar. XAU/USD has managed to find buyers at the mentioned $1,830 although it remains about 1.6% lower on the day.
USD/JPY regains 104.50, could extend recovery
The USD/JPY pair hit a one-week high of 104.63 and is set to extend gains on persistent dollar’s strength. The positive tone of equities provide additional support to the pair.
Bitcoin final leg to $20,000 lingers, as crypto bull cycle rockets
Cryptocurrencies across the board had a memorable weekend session, with most of them rallying to new yearly highs. Ethereum, for instance, hit highs of $585 for the first time since 2018. On the other hand, Ripple brushed shoulders with $0.5.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!