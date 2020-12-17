EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2252

US initial jobless claims surged to 885K in the week ended December 11.

A dovish US Federal Reserve exacerbated the greenback’s sell-off.

EUR/USD’s bullish potential is intact, may break above 1.2300.

The EUR/USD pair trades near a fresh 2020 high of 1.2258 amid the broad dollar’s weakness. The American currency is being pressured by the persistent optimism related to a US stimulus package and a post-Brexit trade deal. The greenback came under additional pressure after the US Federal Reserve left its monetary policy unchanged and reiterated its long-term dovish stance.

Mixed US data keeps the pair running, as the US has just published encouraging housing data but tepid employment-related figures. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended December 11 jumped to 885K, worse than anticipated. The December Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey contracted to 11.1 from 26.3. On a positive note, Housing starts were up in November by 1.2%, while Building Permits increased by 6.2%.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.2250, poised to extend its advance. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators maintain their positive momentum near overbought readings as the price advances beyond all of its moving averages. The pair has an immediate resistance level at 1.2260, with a break above it anticipating additional gains ahead, despite the overbought conditions.

Support levels: 1.2220 1.2170 1.2120

Resistance levels: 1.2260 1.2300 1.2345