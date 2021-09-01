EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1838

The August US ADP survey showed the private sector added just 374K new jobs.

The German economy keeps giving signs of stagnated growth.

EUR/USD has turned bullish in the near term, could test the 1.1900 area.

The EUR/USD pair trades within familiar levels this Wednesday, bottoming during the European session at 1.1793 and currently advancing and trading in the 1.1830 region, following the release of a downbeat US employment report. The ADP survey showed that the private sector added just 374K new jobs in August, much worse than the 613K expected, while the July figure was downwardly revised from 330K to 326K. The poor figures cooled down expectations for a strong Nonfarm Payroll report this week, and hence tapering speculation.

The dollar is down as equities advance, while US government bond yields ticked higher, indicating an increasing appetite for riskier assets. European data released earlier in the day was also discouraging. Germany released July Retail Sales, which contracted by 5.1% YoY, missing expectations. Markit unveiled the final readings of its August Manufacturing PMIs, with the German index downwardly revised to 61.4. Finally, the EU July Unemployment rate was confirmed at 7.6% as expected.

After Wall Street’s opening, Markit will publish the final version of its US August Manufacturing PMI, while the US will release the official ISM Manufacturing PMI foreseen at 58.6 in August, down from the previous 59.5.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair nears its weekly high and seems poised to extend its advance in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that it holds above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly higher above the longer ones. Meanwhile, technical indicators have picked up within positive levels, reflecting increased buying interest. The advance should continue if the pair manages to extend its advance beyond 1.1850, the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 1.1820 1.1780 1.1745

Resistance levels: 1.1850 1.1890 1.1925