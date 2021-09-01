EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1838
- The August US ADP survey showed the private sector added just 374K new jobs.
- The German economy keeps giving signs of stagnated growth.
- EUR/USD has turned bullish in the near term, could test the 1.1900 area.
The EUR/USD pair trades within familiar levels this Wednesday, bottoming during the European session at 1.1793 and currently advancing and trading in the 1.1830 region, following the release of a downbeat US employment report. The ADP survey showed that the private sector added just 374K new jobs in August, much worse than the 613K expected, while the July figure was downwardly revised from 330K to 326K. The poor figures cooled down expectations for a strong Nonfarm Payroll report this week, and hence tapering speculation.
The dollar is down as equities advance, while US government bond yields ticked higher, indicating an increasing appetite for riskier assets. European data released earlier in the day was also discouraging. Germany released July Retail Sales, which contracted by 5.1% YoY, missing expectations. Markit unveiled the final readings of its August Manufacturing PMIs, with the German index downwardly revised to 61.4. Finally, the EU July Unemployment rate was confirmed at 7.6% as expected.
After Wall Street’s opening, Markit will publish the final version of its US August Manufacturing PMI, while the US will release the official ISM Manufacturing PMI foreseen at 58.6 in August, down from the previous 59.5.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair nears its weekly high and seems poised to extend its advance in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that it holds above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly higher above the longer ones. Meanwhile, technical indicators have picked up within positive levels, reflecting increased buying interest. The advance should continue if the pair manages to extend its advance beyond 1.1850, the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 1.1820 1.1780 1.1745
Resistance levels: 1.1850 1.1890 1.1925
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after weak ADP jobs data
EUR/USD has extended its gains above 1.18 after ADP reported an increase of only 374,000 private sector US jobs, worse than expected. Earlier, the euro benefited from upbeat PMIs. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is next.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3750 on upbeat UK data, US miss
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, up from the lows as the dollar weakens and the market mood remains upbeat. US, UK Manufacturing PMI was upgraded to 60.3 points for August. US ADP jobs figures missed with 374K in August.
Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of US data
Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led optimism extends into Wednesday, limiting the upside attempts in gold price. The market mood remains upbeat, as investors shrug off global growth worries amidst expectations of more stimulus from China.
Dogecoin price eyes 35% advance as this on-chain metric adds tailwind to DOGE
Dogecoin price is in a support cluster that is more than likely to propel it to slice through immediate resistance barriers. Adding to this are the on-chain metrics, which also paint a bullish picture for DOGE. Transactional data shows DOGE is free to move up to $0.367.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why it could be the trigger for a big greenback comeback
Uncertainty breeds market volatility – and that may happen now as investors only have little information ahead of Friday's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is the last NFP hint and there are good reasons it could benefit the dollar.