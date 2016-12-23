EUR/USD Forecast: dollar going back next week, only to take a better jump

One thing is for sure in thin holiday's trading: the dollar rules. Have hopes of Trump´s promises of boosting the economy went too far? Will the FED accelerate its pace of hikes? Well, that's something we won't know for sure after pass the first quarter of 2017. But the greenback is heading into the last week of the year at levels last seen almost 14 years ago against the common currency, with the EUR/USD pair ending the week pretty much flat in the 1.0430/40 region, but other G-10 currencies falling to fresh multi-month lows.

US stocks are under pressure, but the DJIA is measly 100 points away from the all-time high achieved last week, while European equities hold within newly reached year highs. It's all about confidence, and sentiment and not the kind we read in macroeconomic indicators released once a month. Big, and for the case, median investors believe in a better 2017 for the world's largest economy. And while the EUR's decline stalled this week, seems confidence in the EU was dented by political woes in the region.

From a technical point of view, the pair remains biased towards the downside according to the daily chart, as the price keeps developing below a bearish 20 DMA, currently around 1.0550, whilst the 100 and 200 SMA gained bearish strength far above the shorter one. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator maintains its downward strength, and stands at fresh 1-month lows, whilst the RSI indicator turned flat around 38, reflecting this quiet week rather than suggesting downward exhaustion.

Still, more range bound trading could be expected for next week, although some spikes couldn't be disregarded, on profit taking. Selling at higher levels, will most likely resume early 2017. The immediate support is the 1.0400 figure, followed by 1.0350, the multi-year low posted this December. Below it, the pair can extend its slide towards the 1.0300 figure, en route to 1.0206, July 2002 monthly high.

Above 1.0500, the corrective movement can extend up to the mentioned 20 DMA at 1.0550, with the first round of sellers awaiting around 1.0600.

The FXStreet Forecast Poll, clearly reflects what commented above, as the pair is seen holding around the current level, with 50% of the polled investors seeing the pair bullish, but with gains limited, clearly supporting a corrective move. But the bearish sentiment resumes in a 1 month view, with 55% going for a downward move, situation that exacerbates in a 3-month view, with bears up to 76%, against 37% in the previous week, and the pair averaging 1.0291. and parity being consider a possibility.

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 1.0436 100.0% 75.0% 50.0% 0 45 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 105 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 50% Bullish

25% Bearish

25% Sideways Bias Bullish 1 Month Avg Forecast 1.0356 100.0% 73.0% 18.0% 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 18% Bullish

55% Bearish

27% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 1.0291 0.0% 100.0% 24.0% 0 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 24% Bullish

76% Bearish

0% Sideways Bias Bearish

Latest development in the UK, with fears of a "hard Brexit" back on the table, have turn sour sentiment towards the British Pound, fueled by the break of the critical 1.2330 level against the greenback, which contained advances during last October and the first half of November. For the next week, the pair is seen recovering modestly, but the average target comes below the mentioned resistance, although bulls are 75% from 23% in the previous week. Bears are a majority in a 1-month view, with the pair seen approaching 1.21, but consolidating afterwards, seen sideways for the end of the first quarter of 2017.

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 1.2321 0.0% 100.0% 75.0% 0 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 75% Bullish

25% Bearish

0% Sideways Bias Bullish 1 Month Avg Forecast 1.2186 100.0% 80.0% 27.0% 0 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 27% Bullish

53% Bearish

20% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 1.2185 100.0% 38.0% 14.0% 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 14% Bullish

24% Bearish

62% Sideways Bias Sideways

Failure at 118.60, the multi-month high posted last December 15th, has dented sentiment around the USD/JPY pair, expected to trade sub 117.00, but not far lower, during the next three months. For the upcoming week, the pair is expected to remain sideways, with bulls dominating the pair in January, but bears taking the lead in a 3-month view, probably on repatriation concerns amid Japanese fiscal-year end, on March 31st.