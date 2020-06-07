EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1291
- The US surprisingly added 2.5 million jobs in May, the unemployment rate improved to 13.3%.
- Hopes for soon-to-come economic recoveries will continue to overshadow data releases.
- EUR/USD corrected extreme overbought conditions but retains its bullish stance.
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive week but finally began a corrective movement last Friday, closing the day in the red at 1.1290 and ending and eight-day winning streak. The pair peaked at 1.1362 a three-month high before giving up, retreating on a shockingly positive US employment report. According to official figures, the country added 2.5 million jobs in May, much better than the 8 million positions lost expected. The unemployment rate improved from 14.7% to 13.3% against a forecast of 19.8%. Average Hourly Earnings were down, but from distorted readings triggered by the coronavirus-related lockdowns. Dollar gains were limited by Wall Street’s rally, as the good news sent local indexes soaring to multi-week highs.
The upbeat sentiment focused on hopes for soon-to-come economic recoveries will likely maintain demand for the safe-haven dollar limited. Also, the market will tend to pay less attention to “old” data but rather concentrate on figures from June and onwards. Anyway, the macroeconomic calendar will include this Monday German’s April Industrial Production, seen down by 15.5% in the month, while the EU will publish the Sentix Investor Confidence, foreseen in June at -56.3 from -41.8 in the previous month. The UK won’t publish relevant data.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair indicates that the bullish trend prevails despite closing in the red, as the pair continues to develop far above all of its moving averages. The 20 DMA heads firmly north above the 100 DMA, and it’s nearing the 200 DMA, with a break above this last confirming further long-term gains. Technical indicators, in the meantime, eased within overbought readings, rather reflecting the ongoing correction than suggesting an upcoming decline. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk remains skewed to the upside, as technical indicators pared their declines well above their mid-lines, the Momentum aiming to resume its advance and the RSI consolidating around 63. A bullish 20 SMA provides dynamic support around 1.1250.
Support levels: 1.1250 1.1210 1.1165
Resistance levels: 1.1315 1.1370 1.1410
