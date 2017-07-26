EUR/USD Forecast: dollar gains ahead of Fed

The American dollar is up across the board and ahead of Fed's monetary announcement, as investors lock profits of the currency's latest slump. News late Tuesday and early Wednesday, helped the greenback, as inflation in Australia missed expectations, while the US health-care repeal and replace bill finally made it to the Congress, albeit the initial proposal was rejected late at night.

The EUR/USD pair eases ever since the day started, now trading around 1.1620 and not far from its daily low, bearish in the short term, but still within a daily ascendant channel coming from mid April. In the 4 hours chart, the price has broken below its 20 SMA, now flat around 1.1650 and providing a dynamic resistance, whilst technical indicators head south within negative territory, near two-week lows.

The pair stands at its lowest for the week and a support area, with scope now to extend its decline down to 1.1580, July 18th high and the immediate support. Below it, the decline could extend down to 1.1520/40 later on the day, should the Fed surprise with a hawkish stance.

To the upside, the mentioned 1.1650 is the level to surpass to see the pair returning to its recent highs at 1.1710, with gains extending up to 1.1740/60 on a break above this last.

View live chart of the EUR/USD