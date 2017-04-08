EUR/USD Forecast: dollar gained on NFP, but sentiment didn't improve

The EUR/USD pair is ending the week pretty much flat after steadily rallying for the previous three, with the greenback getting a huge helping hand this Friday, from the Nonfarm Payrolls report. The US employment sector grew strongly in July, adding 209, 000 in July versus expectations of a 183K gain, while June's reading was upwardly revised by 2K. The unemployment rate came in at 4.3% as expected, while wages failed to surprise, annually steady at 2.5%, and up by 0.3% on a monthly basis. Still, the report provided a good excuse to take some profits out of the table, moreover as the greenback is extremely oversold.

The report, however, is actually not a game-changer when it comes to inflation and upcoming Fed's monetary policy decisions, as wages remained soft. Indeed, at least the strength in the sector is enough to keep the US Federal Reserve in the tightening path, but once the dust settles, and unless inflation picks up, the dollar has little chances of advance sustainably, as the Fed will maintain its cautious stance.

Over these last few days, European data has also been solid, as despite the growth pace decelerated by the beginning of the third quarter and according to the Markit PMIs, it worth mentioning that the index are just slightly below multi-year highs reached in the previous months, and firmly above 50.0, the line that divides growth from contraction.

Given that the pair peaked at a fresh yearly high of 1.1909 and eased over 150 pips afterwards, open doors for further declines next week, but the movement could remain as corrective, particularly if the price holds above 1.1615, 2016 yearly high.

Chances of a downward corrective movement from here on are backed in the weekly chart by the fact that the pair was unable to surpass its 200 SMA, although technical indicators in the mentioned time frame are barely retreating within extreme overbought territory. In the daily chart, technical indicators left overbought territory with sharp bearish slopes, but the price remains above a bullish 20 DMA, currently around 1.1660, also above a daily ascendant trend line, which comes around 1.1500 for the upcoming week. 2015 high is at 1.1713, while 2016 one comes at 1.1615, the key supports for next week confirming an interim top and favoring a decline towards the mentioned trend line.

To the upside, 1.1785 is the immediate resistance, followed by the 1.1860/70 price zone. An extension beyond this last will likely result in a bullish breakout and an approach to the 1.2000 level during the upcoming sessions.

Sentiment towards the greenback is still negative according to the FXStreet.com Forecast Poll, as the greenback is perceived as bearish for the next couple of weeks against most of its major rivals. In the case of the EUR/USD pair, 73% of the polled investors bet for an advance short term, although the number decreases to just 50% in a 1-month view, with the pair seen then around 1.1800. In the longer run, bears take the lead by little, and mostly centered on banks, with bears surging to 57%, and with an average target of 1.1656.

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 1.1873 100.0% 82.0% 73.0% 0 75 80 85 90 95 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 73% Bullish

9% Bearish

18% Sideways Bias Bullish 1 Month Avg Forecast 1.1822 100.0% 75.0% 50.0% 0 45 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 105 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 50% Bullish

25% Bearish

25% Sideways Bias Bullish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 1.1656 100.0% 83.0% 26.0% 0 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 26% Bullish

57% Bearish

17% Sideways Bias Bearish

The BOE has took its toll over the GBP/USD pair, as despite bulls are a majority short-term, they are currently at 46% for next week, with an average target of 1.3085, down from 67% the previous week and with the target then at 1.3140. The 3-month target however, has been upgraded from 1.2851 to 1.2955, although the number of bears shrunk from 74% to 56%.

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 1.3085 100.0% 64.0% 46.0% 0 45 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 105 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 46% Bullish

18% Bearish

36% Sideways Bias Bullish 1 Month Avg Forecast 1.3005 100.0% 73.0% 18.0% 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 18% Bullish

55% Bearish

27% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 1.2955 100.0% 78.0% 22.0% 0 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 22% Bullish

56% Bearish

22% Sideways Bias Bearish

The upside scope for the USD/JPY par is well limited, seen mostly around 110.00 or below during the upcoming days, whilst the bearish sentiment extended into the monthly perspective. By the end of the quarter, the pair is expected to be around 111.82, with only 50% of the market bullish, followed by a 32% that expects a neutral stance.

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 109.96 0.0% 100.0% 22.0% 0 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 22% Bullish

78% Bearish

0% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Month Avg Forecast 110.10 100.0% 83.0% 33.0% 0 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 33% Bullish

50% Bearish

17% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 111.82 100.0% 68.0% 50.0% 0 45 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 105 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 50% Bullish

18% Bearish

32% Sideways Bias Bullish

.