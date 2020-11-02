EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1632
- Markit revised October Manufacturing PMIs for the EU and the US.
- Equities struggle to recover some of the ground lost last week.
- EUR/USD is firmly anchored to its bearish path, could extend its decline to 1.1460/70.
The EUR/USD pair reached a fresh multi-week low of 1.1621, despite encouraging European data. The week started with a dismal mood after more European countries announced lockdowns to curb the coronavirus contagions. Also, the looming US presidential election forces investors into the caution corner, as there are good chances that the final result of the election will be known in a few days.
Markit published the final versions of the October Manufacturing PMIs. The EU index came in at 54.8, better than the previous estimate of 54.4. The German Manufacturing PMI came in at 58.2. In the US, manufacturing output was revised from 53.3 to 53.4. The official ISM Manufacturing PMI jumped to 59.4 from 55.4 in September, providing additional support to the American currency. Better than anticipated US data helped equities to bounce although gains were limited.
This Tuesday, the European calendar has nothing to offer, and the focus will clearly be on the US presidential election, although the initial results will be out early Wednesday during the Asian session. The country will publish some minor reports, with September Factory Orders foreseen at 1% from 0.7% in August.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair remains in the bearish path, trading near the mentioned daily low. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators hold near oversold levels, lacking clear directional strength. The 20 SMA maintains a sharp bearish slope, now around 1.1680 and well below the larger ones. The pair could extend its decline towards the 1.1460/70 area ahead of the first-tier events scheduled for later this week.
Support levels: 1.1620 1.1575 1.1530
Resistance levels: 1.1680 1.1720 1.1770
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
