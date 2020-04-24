The EU and the US will report Q1 GDP this week, large slumps at sight.

The EUR/USD pair is down for a second consecutive week, having bottomed at 1.0726, this Friday. The coronavirus pandemic remains as the main market motor, keeping the mood depressed, as there’s no light at the end of the tunnel just yet.

Coronavirus crisis extending

The focus was on oil prices at the beginning of the week, as the commodity collapsed. The WTI´s May contract traded as low as $-37.60 a barrel, amid absent demand for the black gold in a paralyzed world. On a positive note, several countries have reported they flattened the coronavirus curves, but they are nowhere close to reopening economies that they were a couple of weeks ago.

Indeed, some countries have announced a gradual easing of the lockdown, mainly those that took aggressive measures early March, including social distancing and extensive testing. Nevertheless, there’s no clear picture of whether this could result in a second wave on contagions and therefore, a return to restrictions, which, in turn, will mean a longer-lasting economic recession.

The UK and Germany have start vaccine trials, rushing the development process, although the most optimistic perspective points to have an answer for September. A US pharmaceutical company, Gilead, however, said that clinical trials of remdesivir, a drug expected to be good to treat COVID-19 had flopped, fueling risk-aversion by the end of the week.

Macroeconomic shocks everywhere

Data released this week reflect the dismal situation the world is living. The April Markit preliminary estimates of economic activity plunged to record lows, both in the EU and the US. The German ZEW survey showed that sentiment improved this month, although the assessment of the current situation collapsed. The IFO survey, on the other hand, showed that the Business Climate continued to fall in April. In the US, March Durable Goods Orders collapsed by 14.4%, much worse than anticipated.

The upcoming week will be quite a busy one, as it will include central banks’ meetings and the first estimates of Q1 GDP in the US and the EU. The Federal Reserve is expected to refrain from making new announcements on easing programs, although it could unveil details on what ts has been doing and what’s next in their docket. There are some market talks that suggest that the central bank will disclose the names of the companies that are borrowing money under the emergency leading program. As for the ECB, the market does not expect a change in the current QE programs, with the focus on relief packages.

More relevant, growth figures will be out. The US economy is expected to have contracted by 4.1% in the three months to March. The Union’s GDP is seen at -2.0%. Finally, on Friday, the US will release the official ISM Manufacturing PMI for April, foreseen at 42 from 49.1 previously.

Overall, numbers are expected to reflect just partially the negative effects of the current crisis. Worse than expected outcomes should not be a big surprise.

EUR/USD technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.0800, and the weekly chart shows that the risk remains skewed to the downside, with the pair extending its slide below all of its moving averages. Technical indicators have extended their slides within negative levels, although they stand above previous yearly lows and with a limited strength downwards.

Readings in the daily chart favour additional slides, as the 20 DMA has accelerated south, now some 100 pips above the current level, while the 100 and 200 DMA maintain their bearish slopes above the shorter one. Technical indicators have recovered some ground, but remain within negative levels, rather reflecting Friday’s bounce than suggesting further recoveries ahead.

The pair has also broken below the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance at 1.0830, now the immediate resistance. Beyond it, the recovery could extend towards the 1.0900 price zone, with sellers probably surging on approaches to this last. Supports, on the other hand, come at 1.0725, the low for this week, followed by the year bottom at 1.0635.

EUR/USD sentiment poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll is showing that the dollar is still the preferred currency. The EUR/USD pair is seen falling in the weekly and monthly perspectives, with 79% of the polled experts expecting a decline in the next few days. The number of bears, however, contracts in the 1-month view to 35%, with bulls then at 31%. In the 3-month view, bulls re-take the lead, accounting 41% of the total polled experts. On average, the pair is seen well below the 1.1000 figure in the next quarter.

Regardless of the average targets, the Overview chart indicates an increasing bearish momentum. The three moving averages head firmly lower with the shorter one well below the current level. The longer-term recovery sees some investors betting for a recovery beyond 1.10, although not enough to change the tide at the time being.

