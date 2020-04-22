EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0876

The market’s mood is in better shape as crude oil prices stabilized.

The US announced a new stimulus package, EU officers struggling to find a balance on relief plans.

EUR/USD confined between Fibonacci levels, waiting for a clearer catalyst.

The EUR/USD pair has recovered to flirt with the top of its latest range, reaching a daily high of 1.0884. The market’s sentiment has improved, although it remains far from optimistic, as far as a possible return to “normal,” for economies. Nevertheless, the better performance of equities is playing against the dollar, mainly when confronted with its European counterparts.

The macroeconomic calendar has been quite scarce during London trading hours, and the US has nothing relevant to offer, with speculative interest keeping an eye on oil prices, so far stable near record lows.

Late Tuesday, the US Senate has passed yet another stimulus passage of up to $484B, meant mostly for small business. Earlier today, the market knew that the EU is still struggling to find a balance over coronavirus relief programs.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading between Fibonacci levels, neutral in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it is hovering around a flat 20 SMA while below the larger ones, as technical indicators continue to seesaw around their midlines, without certain directional strength. Buying interest is defending the downside on approaches to the 1.0800 figure, with stops suspected around 1.0790.

Support levels: 1.0830 1.0790 1.0750

Resistance levels: 1.0865 1.0890 1.0925