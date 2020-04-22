EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0876
- The market’s mood is in better shape as crude oil prices stabilized.
- The US announced a new stimulus package, EU officers struggling to find a balance on relief plans.
- EUR/USD confined between Fibonacci levels, waiting for a clearer catalyst.
The EUR/USD pair has recovered to flirt with the top of its latest range, reaching a daily high of 1.0884. The market’s sentiment has improved, although it remains far from optimistic, as far as a possible return to “normal,” for economies. Nevertheless, the better performance of equities is playing against the dollar, mainly when confronted with its European counterparts.
The macroeconomic calendar has been quite scarce during London trading hours, and the US has nothing relevant to offer, with speculative interest keeping an eye on oil prices, so far stable near record lows.
Late Tuesday, the US Senate has passed yet another stimulus passage of up to $484B, meant mostly for small business. Earlier today, the market knew that the EU is still struggling to find a balance over coronavirus relief programs.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading between Fibonacci levels, neutral in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it is hovering around a flat 20 SMA while below the larger ones, as technical indicators continue to seesaw around their midlines, without certain directional strength. Buying interest is defending the downside on approaches to the 1.0800 figure, with stops suspected around 1.0790.
Support levels: 1.0830 1.0790 1.0750
Resistance levels: 1.0865 1.0890 1.0925
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
