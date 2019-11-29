EUR/USD Forecast: Directionless near monthly lows, around 1.10 handle ahead of Euro-zone CPI

EUR/USD edged higher amid thin liquidity conditions on Thursday.

A subdued USD demand was seen as the only factors supporting.

Traders now eye Euro-zone flash CPI figures for a fresh impetus.

The EUR/USD pair held steady just above the key 1.10 psychological mark in a relatively quieter trading action amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions on Thursday. The US markets were close in observance of Thanksgiving Day and in absence of any relevant US-China headlines, a subdued US dollar demand turned out to be one of the key factors that extended some support to the major.

The uptick, however, lacked any bullish conviction remained capped in the wake of softer German consumer inflation figures. The key German inflation data disappointed markets again and came in to show that the headline CPI is expected to rise at an annualized pace of 1.1% and contract 0.8% on a monthly basis in November. Meanwhile, the broader HICP also came in on the weaker side and indicated prices contracting 0.8% inter-month and rising 1.2% from a year earlier.

The pair extended its sideways consolidative trading action through the Asian session on Friday as market participants look forward to a slew of second-tier economic releases from the Euro-zone for some impetus. The key focus, however, will be on the flash version of the Euro-zone CPI print for November, which might play a key role in influencing the shared currency and produce some meaningful trading opportunities amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. However, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below monthly lows support, around the 1.0990 region, before positioning for any further depreciating move. The pair then could accelerate the slide further towards testing the 1.0955-50 intermediate support before eventually dropping to the 1.0900 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the weekly swing lows, around the 1.1025-30 region, now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong resistance, above which a bout of short-covering could lift the pair to back towards 100-day SMA near the 1.1080 region. Subsequent strength beyond the 1.1100 handle might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further near-term recovery towards testing the 1.1170-80 supply zone (double-top resistance) en-route the 1.1200 round figure mark.