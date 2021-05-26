The EUR/USD pair has lost its positive impulse, but there are no signs of a bearish continuation in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair pared its intraday slide around a flat 20 SMA, while the longer moving averages maintain their bullish slopes well below it. Technical indicators have turned south but remain within positive levels. The pair could extend its slide to 1.2200 but can recover from the level as demand for the greenback remains subdued.

The US published MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended May 21, which came in at -4.2% from 1.2% in the previous week. US Federal Reserve´s official, Randal Keith Quarles, is due to speak about the economic outlook at an online event.

The EU did not publish macroeconomic data, but the European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said that he does not see signs that inflation is shifting upwards and that it is premature to withdraw stimulus measures.

The EUR/USD pair trades in the red ahead of the US opening after failing to break higher earlier in the day. The pair reached an intraday high of 1.2260 amid a better market’s mood that saw US Treasury yields fell and stocks advance. However, the optimism faded, with European indexes turning red and dragging alongside US futures. The dollar got to recover some ground in this scenario, despite government bond yields remain depressed.

