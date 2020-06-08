EUR/USD struggled to preserve its early gains to fresh three-month tops touched on Friday.

Stellar US NFP report provided a strong lift to the USD and prompted some long-unwinding.

The upbeat market mood capped the USD recovery move and helped limit deeper losses.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on Friday and stalled its recent strong bullish momentum amid resurgent US dollar demand. The pair initially built on its post-ECB gains and climbed to the highest level since March 10, albeit struggled to preserve the early move up. The pullback was sponsored by a strong USD rebound, which picked up pace following the release of stellar US monthly jobs report.

The headline NFP showed that the US economy surprisingly added 2.509 million jobs in May as against consensus estimates of a fall of 8 million jobs. The upbeat reading came after a record plunge of 20.687 million in April and was accompanied by an improvement in the unemployment rate, which fell to 13.3% during the reported as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a big jump to 19.8% from 14.7% in April.

The pair retreated around 100 pips from the daily swing high and finally settled in the red, snapping eight consecutive days of the winning streak. Meanwhile, the global risk sentiment remained well supported by growing optimism about a sharp V-shaped economic recovery. This, in turn, continued undermining the USD's relative safe-haven and helped limit further losses for the major, at least for the time being.

The pair held steady during the Asian session on Monday as market participants now look forward to the German Industrial Production data and the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence for some impetus. Later during the North American session, the ECB President Christine Lagarde's testimony before the European Parliament Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee will play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the shared currency.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair struggled to find acceptance above 200-week SMA and started retreating from a resistance marked a descending trend-line, extending from February 2018 swing highs. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have corrected from higher levels ֪ are still holding in the overbought territory. Hence, some follow-through weakness, towards the 1.1230-25 resistance breakpoint, now looks a distinct possibility. Any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit the downside near the 1.1200 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the 1.1340-45 region (200-week SMA) now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance and is followed by the trend-line resistance near the 1.1390-1.1400 area. A convincing breakthrough might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move towards mid-1.1400s. The momentum could further get extended towards YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.