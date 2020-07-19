EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1428
- US July Michigan Consumer Sentiment plunged to 73.2 amid a continued increase in coronavirus contagions.
- EU leaders can’t find common ground on the recovery fund, despite a long-weekend of discussions.
- EUR/USD maintains its bullish stance in the longer-perspective but could ease in the short-term.
The EUR/USD pair closed a fourth consecutive week with gains in the 1.1420 area, its second-best daily close this year. Hopes for a vaccine boosted high-yielding assets at the beginning of the week, playing against the greenback. The dollar remained under pressure despite the sentiment that took a turn to the worse as the number of new coronavirus cases in the US continued rising to daily records of over 70,000 per day. Meanwhile, outbreaks in European and Asian countries that seemed to have the virus under control further fuel the idea that the economic comeback will take much longer than initially expected.
On Friday, the US published the preliminary estimate of the July Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which came in at 73.2, much worse than the 79 expected and falling from 78.1 in the previous month. Also, EU leaders began a meeting that extended into Sunday, to discuss the EU budget and the recovery fund. On Saturday, Council President Charles Michel proposed to shift €50 billion in funding from grants to loans, in an attempt to break the deadlock, although German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she wasn't sure if they would be able to reach an agreement.
The week will be light in terms of macroeconomic data. This Monday, the EU will publish its May Current Account, while Germany will unveil the June Producer Price Index. The US won’t release macroeconomic figures.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair suggests that the pair may continue to advance in the upcoming days, as the pair has settled well above a bullish 20 SMA. The 100 SMA is crossing above the 200 SMA, both far below the shorter one, while technical indicators lack directional momentum, but stabilized well above their midlines. In the 4-hour chart, however, there are some signs that suggest that the pair may retreat, as despite developing above a firmly bearish 20 SMA, technical indicators have turned lower, the Momentum entering negative territory and the RSI currently at 60.
Support levels: 1.1375 1.1340 1.1300
Resistance levels: 1.1460 1.1495 1.1540
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
