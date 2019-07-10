EUR/USD forecast: Depressed near 1.1200 mark ahead of Powell’s testimony, FOMC minutes

Speculations of a further easing by the ECB continue to weigh on the shared currency.

Tempered Fed rate cut expectations underpinned the USD and added to the selling bias.

Wednesday's key focus will be on the Fed Chair Powell's testimony and FOMC minutes.

The EUR/USD pair remained under some selling pressure for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and pierced through the 1.1200 handle, though showed some resilience at lower levels. The shared currency remained depressed on the back of increasing speculations about further monetary easing by the European Central Bank - reinforced by the Governing Council member Benoit Coeure's overnight dovish comments that the ECB could resume QE if warranted by the circumstances.

On the other hand, diminishing odds for a 50bps point rate cut by the Fed, especially after last Friday's upbeat headline NFP print for June have been fueling the recent US Dollar strength and further collaborated towards exerting some additional downside pressure on the major. The pair dropped to near three-week lows but lacked any strong bearish follow-through as investors refrained from placing any aggressive bets ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two-day congressional testimony, starting this Wednesday.

Powell's comments will be closely scrutinized for fresh clues about the central bank's near-term monetary policy outlook and the next move at its upcoming meeting on July 30-31. Any hawkish tilt on the US economy will support the argument that additional rate cuts will be limited and be enough to trigger a fresh leg of the USD up-move. Later during the US session, the release of the minutes of the June FOMC meeting will further influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

From a technical perspective, last Friday's slide through the 1.1260-50 confluence support - comprising of 100-day SMA and 50% Fibo. level of the 1.1107-1.1412 up-move confirmed a near-term bearish breakdown. Subsequent weakness below 61.8% Fibo. reinforced the negative outlook and has already set the stage for a further depreciating move. Bearish traders, however, are likely to wait for a follow-through selling below the 1.1180 level before positioning for a drop back towards challenging yearly lows - around the 1.1110-05 region.

On the flip side, the 1.1220 area (61.8% Fibo.) followed by the mentioned confluence support breakpoint near the 1.1250-60 region might now act as an immediate strong hurdle, which if cleared decisively might assist the pair to aim back towards reclaiming the 1.1300 round figure mark. The latter coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level and should act as a key barrier for short-term bullish traders, capping any further recovery.