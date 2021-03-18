EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1929

EUR/USD trimmed most of its post-Fed gains as US Treasury yields hit fresh highs.

Tepid EU data and mixed US readings undermine the market’s mood.

EUR/USD gains bearish momentum and approaches the 1.1885 support level.

The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1988, where it also topped last week, retreating afterwards as the greenback regained its poise. Following a dovish US Federal Reserve announcement on Wednesday, stocks advanced, with the DJIA and the S&P reaching record highs. Government bond yields retreated, pouring some cold water on inflation concerns. But as European traders come to play, things changed. Local indexes are in retreat mode, while US Treasury yields hit fresh over one-year highs, with that on the 10-year note hitting 1.74%.

The EU published the January Trade Balance, which posted a modest surplus of €6.3 billion, well below the expected €25.3 billion. On the other hand, the US published the March Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, which jumped to 51.8, much better than anticipated. The country also published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended March 12, which missed expectations, up to 770K. The dollar continued to strengthen after the release, as yields pressure highs while Wall Street is set to open in the red.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair trades at daily lows in the 1.1920 price zone, and the 4-hour chart shows that the risk is skewed to the downside. The pair met sellers around a bearish 100 SMA and after briefly surpassed the 50% retracement of the November/January rally. It’s now about to cross below a flat 20 SMA while technical indicators resume their declines, crossing their midlines into bearish territory.

Support levels: 1.1885 1.1840 1.1790

Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1970 1.2010