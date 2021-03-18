EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1929
- EUR/USD trimmed most of its post-Fed gains as US Treasury yields hit fresh highs.
- Tepid EU data and mixed US readings undermine the market’s mood.
- EUR/USD gains bearish momentum and approaches the 1.1885 support level.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1988, where it also topped last week, retreating afterwards as the greenback regained its poise. Following a dovish US Federal Reserve announcement on Wednesday, stocks advanced, with the DJIA and the S&P reaching record highs. Government bond yields retreated, pouring some cold water on inflation concerns. But as European traders come to play, things changed. Local indexes are in retreat mode, while US Treasury yields hit fresh over one-year highs, with that on the 10-year note hitting 1.74%.
The EU published the January Trade Balance, which posted a modest surplus of €6.3 billion, well below the expected €25.3 billion. On the other hand, the US published the March Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, which jumped to 51.8, much better than anticipated. The country also published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended March 12, which missed expectations, up to 770K. The dollar continued to strengthen after the release, as yields pressure highs while Wall Street is set to open in the red.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades at daily lows in the 1.1920 price zone, and the 4-hour chart shows that the risk is skewed to the downside. The pair met sellers around a bearish 100 SMA and after briefly surpassed the 50% retracement of the November/January rally. It’s now about to cross below a flat 20 SMA while technical indicators resume their declines, crossing their midlines into bearish territory.
Support levels: 1.1885 1.1840 1.1790
Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1970 1.2010
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
