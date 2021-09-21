EUR/USD Forecast: Dead-cat bounce? Why Evergrande may return to haunt markets soon

- EUR/USD has bounced off the lows as the Evergrande scare eases.
- Tensions toward central bank decisions could keep the lid on the currency pair.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is pointing to fresh falls for the pair.
The attack on 1.17 has been thwarted – but perhaps only temporarily. Markets have been licking their wounds on Tuesday, easing buying pressure from the safe-haven dollar. There are reasons to expect a fresh downfall, at least in the short term.
The main story in markets remains Evergrande – China's second-largest real-estate firm remains in dire straits, but its Chairman said that it will "walk out of its darkest moment." Apart from those soothing words, several commercial banks rejected the idea that Evergrande's collapse could be a "Lehman moment" – causing a domino effect that would cool the global economy.
However, in the longer term, Beijing's reluctance to bail Evergrande from its $300 billion debt mountain could be telling. Contrary to the 2008 financial crisis, authorities in the world's second-largest economy are wary of providing stimulus to their own economy and the rest of the world. This could have implications down the road.
In the shorter term, there is also a reason to expect a fresh slide in sentiment. China is still on holiday and Evergrande awaits the verdict from the People's Bank of China which convenes on Wednesday. Uncertainty may take its toll.
See PBoC September Preview: Will policymakers step in to ease Evergrande fears?
Investors also await a critical decision from the Federal Reserve. While the world's most powerful central bank is unlikely to announce any policy changes, it could hint at tapering its bond-buying scheme as soon as November. Softer inflation and a disappointing jobs report could provide ammunition for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to push the change to December, a move that would cheer markets.
Nevertheless, even if the Fed keeps the printing press on for longer – and in turn delaying a rate hike – that would happen only on Wednesday. In the meantime, uncertainty could support the greenback.
See Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
Talk from the European Central Bank is also weighing on EUR/USD. ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos said that inflation could peak around November and said the bank has not seen any indication that wages are on the rise.
Moreover, while the institution is slowing down bond purchases through one program, PEPP, it could compensate for such a move by enlarging buying via another scheme, APP. Yannis Stournaras, another ECB member, suggested that in an interview with Politico. More euro printing implies ongoing pressure on the common currency.
Overall, EUR/USD could resume its falls.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart has bounced off the 30 level, thus exiting oversold conditions. That implies the currency pair could drop once again. Momentum remains to the downside and EUR/USD continues trading under the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). All in all, bears are in control.
Some support awaits at the daily low of 1.1720 and defends the all-important 1.17 level, which was Monday's trough and the lowest since mid-August. Further down, 1.1660 is eyed.
EUR/USD is capped at 1.1740, the daily high. Further above, 1.1750, 1.1790 and 1.1830 are the next levels to watch.
