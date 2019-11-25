EUR/USD Forecast: Critical support in danger amid German recession fears, outlook bearish

EUR/USD has been struggling to recover amid mixed German data.

Trade headlines are set to dominate trading today.

Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls for the currency pair.

"Germany manufacturing is still stuck in a recession" – that is the conclusion of IFO, Germany's No. 1 thinktank after publishing its monthly report for November. These words have been weighing on the common currency and capping its recovery attempt.

The institution's Business Climate figure came out at 95, as expected, while Expectations marginally advanced to 92.1 points. Monday's IFO data comes after Friday's disappointing Purchasing Managers' Indexes from Markit.

The preliminary statistics for November showed that the manufacturing sector is contracting at a slower pace. However, this improvement was countered by a worse-than-expected Services PMI, which showed that the expansion is petering out.

Overall, the continent's largest economy and the euro-zone as a whole are growing at a lackluster pace, and the common currency is struggling.

China's olive branch

Euro/dollar has been able to hold onto 1.10 partly due to upbeat news from Sino-American talks. China has pledged to penalize companies that violate Intellectual Property (IP) rules – a topic that has been a critical sticking point in negotiations with the US.

Hopes for a deal – even if only a partial, "Phase One" accord – have been improving the mood. The safe-haven US dollar has been on the back foot amid the optimism, but comments from President Donald Trump are awaited.

Trump has contributed to the better market mood in another way – by refraining from signing Congress' Hong Kong bill. Beijing has been angered by the bipartisan initiative that supports pro-democracy protesters in the city-state.

On Sunday, Hong-Kongers voted in local elections and backed democrats against pro-Chinese candidates in a record turnout. The calm weekend provided hope for a renewed dialog.

Overall, the next moves depend on further trade headlines and speculation about the direction of the German economy.

EUR/USD Technical analysis

EUR/USD is suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and trades below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. Moreover, it dropped below the 1.1050 level, which provided support twice last week – a double-bottom.

Bears are in control.

Critical support awaits at 1.0990, which is November's low and was also a swing low in mid-October. Further down, 1.0925 provided support twice in September, and 1.0879 is the 2019 trough.

Resistance above 1.1050 is at 1.1090, which capped euro/dollar last week. It is followed by 1.11125, a support line from early November, and then by the double-top of 1.1180.

