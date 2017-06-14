EUR/USD Forecast: critical levels ahead of Fed

The EUR/USD pair has been ranging for nearly four weeks already, and if there is a chance it would break it that will be today, with the Fed´s decision. Poor US data, political scandals surrounding the Trump administration, and speculation that the ECB could start retrieving facilities, have sent the pair near 1.1300 early June, but it was unable to surpass the high posted immediately after the US election's result. The same reasons kept the pair above 1.1100 so far, with the dollar getting little love from the market.

The EUR/USD pair stabilized around 1.1200 this week, confined to a tight range ahead of the Fed's decision. Consensus points to a dovish hike that is, that the US Central Bank will actually raise its main benchmark by 25 bps, but also that will refrain from hinting next move, offering a conservative stance amid unsupportive macroeconomic data.

The 0.25% hike is pretty much priced in, so it won't be enough to push the dollar higher. An unlikely hawkish stance adding to the rate hike, may help the greenback short term, but chances are that the rally won't be sustainable in time. Market players will be looking at the dot plot, and how policymakers foresee next hikes. If voting members delay upcoming hikes for this year and the next, the pair could break beyond the 1.1300 figure, in which case the bullish trend will likely resume.

Short term the pair is neutral according to the 4 hours chart, with 1.1230, this week high, being the immediate resistance ahead of the 1.1280 region. Beyond 1.1300, the pair has scope to extend its advance up to the 1.1340/60 price zone.

The first support comes at 1.1160, followed by 1.1110. Below it, 1.1075, the low set on May 18th is key, as a break of this last exposes the 1.1000 figure.

View live chart of the EUR/USD