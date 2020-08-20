The post-FOMC minutes USD rebound exerted some intense selling pressure on EUR/USD.

The US fiscal impasse capped the USD recovery and helped limit further losses for the pair.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Wednesday and dived to the lower end of its weekly trading range amid a notable US dollar rebound from the lowest level since April 2018. After spending a major part of the day in a tight range just below mid-1.1900s, the pair came under some aggressive selling pressure following the release of minutes from the last FOMC meeting held on July 28-29. The minutes offered few clues on whether the Fed will adopt a more dovish policy framework in the months ahead. A number of Fed members judged that yield caps and targets were not warranted as it would likely provide only modest benefits in the current environment.

The minutes also struck a gloomy note about the US economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Policymakers agreed that the ongoing public health crisis would weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term and was posing considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term. The minutes also reiterated that a highly accommodative stance of monetary policy would likely be needed for some time to boost aggregate demand and achieve 2% inflation target over the longer run. Nevertheless, the lack of support to cap government bond yields to encourage recovery and investment disappointing some USD bears.

The less dovish minutes triggered a selloff in the US Treasuries and pushed the bond yields higher across the board. This, in turn, prompted some USD short-covering move and was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's sharp intraday slide over 120 pips. However, the uncertainty over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures kept a lid on any strong follow-through USD recovery and helped limit any deeper losses for the major. Meanwhile, a sharp pullback in the US equity futures extended some support to the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart and led to a subdued/range-bound price action through the Asian session on Thursday.

The pair was last seen trading just below mid-1.1800s as market participants now look forward to the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts (minutes) for a fresh impetus. The US economic docket highlights the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight slump dragged the pair below a one-week-old ascending trend-channel and supports prospects for a further decline. Some follow-through weakness below 200-hour SMA, around the 1.1825 region, will reaffirm the negative bias and turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.1800 mark. The corrective slide could further get extended towards monthly swing lows support, around the 1.1710 region, with some intermediate support near the 1.1765 level.

On the flip side, any positive move might now confront immediate resistance near the mentioned channel support breakpoint, around the 1.1870-75 region. This is closely followed by the 1.1900 mark, above which the pair is likely to move back towards the 1.1940-50 supply zone en-route YTD tops, near the 1.1965 area. The latter coincides with the top boundary of the channel, which if cleared decisively should assist the pair to surpass the key 1.2000 psychological mark and aim to reclaim the 1.2100 mark for the first time since April 2018.