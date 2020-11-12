Dovish ECB policy outlook exerted some fresh pressure on the euro.

Resurgent USD buying added to the intraday selling around EUR/USD.

The technical set-up remains tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders.

Following the previous session's two-way/directionless price moves, the EUR/USD pair witnessed some fresh selling on Wednesday and refreshed weekly lows. The shared currency started losing ground after Bank of Spain chief economist, Oscar Arce said that the ECB must introduce additional stimulus in December to reduce the risk of deflation in the eurozone. The ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments on the policy outlook added to the selling bias and momentarily dragged the pair below mid-1.1700s.

While delivering her opening remarks at the ECB Forum on Central Banking, Lagarde downplayed the optimism on a recovery in the wake of recent positive vaccine news and reiterated that developments in the exchange rate may have a negative impact on the path of inflation. She further added that the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program and Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTROs) have proven to be effective tools and will therefore remain the main tools for adjusting the central bank's monetary policy.

Apart from this, a goodish pickup in the US dollar exerted some additional pressure and contributed to the intraday slide. The USD uptick, however, lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and remained limited amid worries about the economic fallout from the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases in the United States. Moreover, the imposition of stricter restrictions in several US states now seems to have revived hopes for a substantial fiscal stimulus, which, in turn, held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.

The pair managed to rebound over 30 pips from the daily swing lows, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Thursday. A modest pullback in the equity markets drove some haven flows towards the greenback and was seen as a key factor weighing on the major. Market participants now look forward to the final version of German CPI print for October and September Eurozone Industrial Production data for some impetus during the first half of the trading action.

The US economic docket highlights the releases of the latest consumer inflation figures and the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Wednesday showed some resilience below the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.1603-1.1920 post-US election rally. That said, a false breakout set-up and an acceptance below the 1.1800-1.1780 congestion zone favours bearish traders. Hence, a subsequent fall to the 61.8% Fibo., around the 1.1725 region, en-route the 1.1700 mark, looks a distinct possibility. The latter coincides with 100-day SMA support, which if broken decisively will set the stage for a slide towards testing the lower boundary of a short-term trading range, around the 1.1600 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.1800 mark (38.2% Fibo. level). A sustained move beyond might lift the pair to the 1.1840-50 region (23.6% Fibo. level), which is closely followed by the 1.1875-80 supply zone. Above the mentioned barriers, a fresh bout of a short-covering move should pave the way for a move towards the 1.1945-40 resistance zone. Bulls might eventually aim back to reclaim the key 1.2000 psychological mark in the near-term.