EUR/USD Forecast: could extend the corrective slide if weakens below 1.1370

The EUR/USD pair stalled its recent upsurge and witnessed a modest correction from 14-month tops near mid-1.1400s touched in the previous session. A modest US Dollar recovery, led by continuous up-move in the US Treasury bond yields, has been one of the key factors for the pair's retracement from higher levels. The selling pressure accelerated despite the advanced Euro-zone inflation figures for the month of June showed headline CPI is expected to rise at an annualized pace 1.3%, slightly-better-than 1.2% expected albeit a bit lower than 1.4% rise in May.

From a technical perspective, the pair's retracement could be attributed to some profit taking from slightly near-term overbought conditions. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a follow-through selling pressure before confirming that the pair might have topped out for the near-term. Hence, 1.1375-70 region, coinciding with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1119-1.1446 up-swing, might now act as important pivotal point for the pair's movement on the last trading day of the week.

Sustained weakness below the mentioned support is likely to accelerate the slide toward 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.1320 level before the pair eventually drops to a strong resistance breakpoint, now turned support near 1.1300-1.1290 region. The 1.1300 region also nears 50% Fibonacci retracement level and would now be a tough nut to crack for bears.

On the upside, 1.1425 horizontal level, closely followed by multi-month tops near 1.1445 level, might continue to attract some fresh supply, which if conquered would set the stage for the continuation of the pair's near-term upward trajectory even beyond the key 1.15 psychological mark towards its next major hurdle near 1.1530-35 region.