EUR/USD Forecast: could ease further to 1.1820, EZ CPI eyed
The US Dollar posted back to back strong recovery gains on Wednesday, with the EUR/USD pair extending its sharp retracement from 2-1/2 year tops and breaking below the 1.19 handle. The greenback strengthened further, thanks to a follow through short-covering led by positive surprises from the US data - ADP and GDP.
Currently trading around 1.1870-75 area, the pair has now reversed nearly 50% of its latest leg of strong up-move from August monthly lows to the highest level since January 2015. Investors on Thursday would be focusing on the flash Euro-zone inflation figures, with the headline CPI expected to have risen by 1.4% y-o-y in August and core inflation easing a bit to 1.2%. Later during the NA session, the release of personal income/spending data, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - core PCE price index, Chicago PMI and pending home sales data from the US would also help grab some short-term trading opportunities.
From a technical perspective, the 1.1870-75 region remains immediate support to defend, which if broken would turn the pair vulnerable to aim towards testing 1.1825-20 support area, marking 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1662-1.2070 upswing. A convincing break below the mentioned support would negate any near-term bullish bias and pave way for extension of the pair's near-term corrective slide. Below the mentioned support the pair is likely to break below the 1.1800 handle and head towards 1.1740 intermediate support before eventually dropping to sub-1.1700 level.
On the flip side, any up-move beyond the 1.1900 handle might now confront fresh supply at 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, near 1.1915 area. Momentum above the mentioned hurdle could trigger a short-covering rally and lift the pair towards 1.1975-80 resistance area (23.6% Fibonacci retracement level), closer to the 1.20 handle.
