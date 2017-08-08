EUR/USD Forecast: could correct further if weakens below 1.1700 handle

Tuesday's JOLTS job openings data ignited a modest US Dollar rally and dragged the EUR/USD pair marginally below NFP-led swing lows, closer to the 1.1700 handle. The pair did manage to bounce off lows but struggled to gain any fresh traction and traded with a mild negative bias through Asian trading session on Wednesday. A modest pickup in the greenback demand, amid growing conviction that the Fed remains on track to raise interest rates further in 2017, has been one of the key factors weighing on the major. In absence of any major market moving economic releases, the broader market sentiment surrounding the USD would remain an exclusive driver of the pair's movement through today's trading session.

From a technical perspective, the pair has managed to hold an immediate support marked by 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of its latest leg of up-move from 1.1119 to 1.1910. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a follow through selling pressure below the mentioned support before confirming that the pair might have topped out in the near-term.

On a sustained weakness below the 1.1720-15 immediate support, leading to a subsequent break through the 1.1700 handle, is likely to accelerate the fall towards 1.1645-40 intermediate support, before the pair eventually aims towards testing 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near the 1.1600 handle.

Conversely, any up-move back above 1.1770 immediate resistance is likely to meet with some fresh supply near the 1.1800 handle, above which a bout of short-covering could lift the pair towards its next major hurdle near mid-1.1800s. On a sustained move beyond the mentioned barriers, the pair is likely aim back towards reclaiming the 1.1900 handle before resuming with its prior strong bullish trajectory.