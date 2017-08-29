EUR/USD Forecast: could correct further if breaks below 1.1950 level

The US Dollar on Tuesday sank to its lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years on escalating geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula and pushed the EUR/USD pair beyond the key 1.20 psychological barrier for the first time since January 2015. Later during the NY session, the markets took a sharp U-turn, with the pair retreating over 120-pips from highs amid strong USD recovery.

The pair now seems to have entered a consolidation phase just below the 1.20 handle as focus shifts to today's important macroeconomic releases, which includes - German prelim CPI, ADP report on the US private sector employment and first revision of the US GDP figures.

The pair is currently hovering around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the latest leg of up-move from 1.1662 to 1.2070. With short-term technical indicators easing from near-term overbought conditions, the pair seems more likely to hold yesterday's swing low support near 1.1950-45 area.

A convincing break below the mentioned support could accelerate the profit taking slide towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near the 1.1915-10 region. A follow through selling pressure might prompt some additional profit and turn the pair vulnerable to extend its corrective slide towards its recent trading range resistance break-point, now turned support near 1.1830-20 zone, also coinciding with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Intermediate support is pegged at 50% Fibonacci retracement around 1.1865 level.

On the flip side, 1.1985 level now seems to have emerged as immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to move back above the 1.20 mark and aim towards retesting yesterday's swing high resistance near 1.2060-70 region.