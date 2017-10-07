EUR/USD Forecast: could correct back to 1.1300 handle

The forex market stayed in tight trading range through Monday's trading session and the EUR/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses around the 1.1400 handle. Even the Euro-area Sentix investor confidence index for July and German trade surplus data failed to provide any fresh impetus as traders seemed reluctant to initiate aggressive ahead of the Fed Chair Janet Yellen's two-day semiannual testimony on Monetary Policy Report. Yellen's comments could shed further light on any shift in the central bank's monetary policy stance and infuse some volatility in the markets.

Meanwhile, a modest up-tick in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the US Dollar through Asian session on Tuesday and dragged the pair back closer to 1.1380 immediate strong horizontal support. A clear break below the mentioned support, also coinciding with 100-SMA (1-hourly), leading to a subsequent weakness below 1.1360 horizontal level, is likely to accelerate the slide back towards 1.1320-10 zone en-route 1.1280-70 support.

Meanwhile, on the upside, momentum beyond the 1.1400 handle might continue to confront strong resistance near 1.1425 region, above which the pair seems all set to aim towards retesting multi-month highs resistance near mid-1.1400s. A follow through buying interest has the potential to continue lifting the pair further towards 1.1480 resistance, representing 61.8% Fibonacci extension of 1.1172-1.1445 up-move and subsequent retracement, ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.