EUR/USD Forecast: Corrective rally stalls near a support-turned-resistance, ahead of 1.1100 mark

EUR/USD gained strong traction on Friday amid a broad-based USD selloff.

The positive momentum ran out of the steam just ahead of the 1.110 mark.

Traders now eye final Eurozone PMI prints, US ISM PMI for a fresh impetus.

The shared currency gained some follow-through traction on the last trading day of the week/month and pushed the EUR/USD pair to the 1.1100 neighbourhood, or over one-week tops. The pair added to the previous session's modest gains and maintained its strong bid tone for the second consecutive session despite softer Eurozone macro releases. The flash version of the Eurozone core CPI slowed to 1.1% YoY from 1.3% previous and the Q4 GDP came in to show a modest 0.1% growth, both missing consensus estimates.

From the US, core PCE inflation data matched market expectations but remained well below the Fed's target at 1.6% YoY rate for December. This was followed by the disappointing release of Chicago PMI, which unexpectedly fell to 42.9 in January from the previous month's multi-month high level of 48.9 and exerted some downward pressure on the greenback. The selling bias surrounding the buck aggravated further amid continuing fears about the outbreak of China’s coronavirus.

Given that the virus has already spread to at least 23 countries, global equities suffered another round of sell-off and pushed the US Treasury bond yields lower sharply. This coupled with a surge in bets for further monetary policy easing by the Fed exerted some heavy downward pressure on the USD. In fact, the Fed funds futures are now pricing in over 25% chances of a rate cut in March and around 60% chances of a cut by June meeting, which was believed to be the main driver of the pair's strong intraday positive move of nearly 80 pips.

The pair finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range and snapped four consecutive weeks of losing streak. The momentum, however, lacked any strong follow-through and fizzled out during the Asian session on Monday. The upside is likely to remain capped as the market participants now look forward to the final Eurozone PMI prints for some impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the positive momentum faltered near a three-month-old ascending trend-line support breakpoint, now turned resistance. The mentioned hurdle also nears 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.0879-1.1239 positive move and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing break through might trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering move and lift the pair further towards 23.6% Fibo. level, around mid-1.1100s, which if cleared might negate any near-term bearish bias.

On the flip side, the 1.1065-60 confluence region – comprising of 100-day SMA and 50% Fibo. level – now seems to act as immediate support. Failure to defend the said support might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark.