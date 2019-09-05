A follow-through USD pullback helped build on the recent bounce from 28-month lows.

The positive momentum pauses ahead of Wednesday’s important US macro releases.

The US Dollar extended its sharp reversal from multi-year tops and remained depressed on Wednesday amid firming expectations that the Fed will opt to ease monetary policy more aggressively at its upcoming meeting in September. Broad-based USD weakness helped the EUR/USD pair to build on this week's goodish recovery move from 28-month lows set in the previous session and jump back above the key 1.10 psychological mark.

Weaker USD overshadowed everything else

The strong follow-through momentum seemed rather unaffected by dismal Euro-zone Retail Sales data, which fell by 0.6% in July vs. +1.2% in June, though was largely offset by a slight upward revision of the Euro-zone services PMI prints for August. Even the ECB nominated President Christine Lagarde's dovish comments, saying that persistently low inflation warrants highly accommodative policy for a prolonged period, did little to hinder the upsurge, summing up to a strong move of over 140-pips from Tuesday's swing low level of 1.0926 - the lowest since May 2017.



Meanwhile, comments by NY Fed President Williams offered little cues about the Fed's next policy move and failed to provide any respite to the USD bulls. The pair refreshed weekly tops during the Asian session on Thursday but lacked any strong follow-through as market participants now look forward to important US macro data - ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM non-manufacturing PMI - for some meaningful trading impetus ahead of Friday's keenly watched official US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, Tuesday's resilience below a descending trend-line extending from December 2018 and a subsequent move back above the 1.10 handle turned out to be one of the key factors fueling the corrective bounce. The up-move, however, stalled just ahead of previous support, now turned resistance, around the 1.1040-50 region. The mentioned hurdle nears 23.6% Fibo. level of the 1.1415-1.0926 downfall and should now act as a pivotal point for any further recovery.



Above the mentioned barrier, the pair seems all set to move back towards reclaiming the 1.1100 round figure mark (38.2% Fibo. level) before eventually aiming to test its next major hurdle near the 1.1160-70 region (50% Fibo. level). On the flip side, the 1.10 mark now seems to act as immediate support ahead of the multi-year swing lows - around the 1.0925 area - and the 1.0900 round figure mark. A follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to slide further towards challenging the 1.0835-30 support area.