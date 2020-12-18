EUR/USD Forecast: Corrective fall could be a buying opportunity amid US stimulus hopes

- EUR/USD gained traction for the fourth straight day on Thursday amid sustained USD selling.
- Optimism over COVID-19 vaccines, US stimulus, Brexit deal weighed on the safe-haven USD.
- Slightly overstretched conditions prompted profit-taking during the Asian session on Friday.
The EUR/USD pair advanced for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday and shot to fresh 32-month, levels beyond mid-1.2500s. The shared currency remained well supported by the previous day's upbeat Eurozone Manufacturing PMs for December, which added to the optimism that the bloc's economy is beginning to stabilize and that the recovery is gaining traction. On the other hand, the US dollar prolonged its recent bearish trend amid the prevalent upbeat market mood and provided an additional boost to the major. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the recent positive news about COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, hopes for a Brexit deal and progress on the latest US stimulus talks.
It is worth recalling that Republicans and Democrats in the US Congress – though haven’t yet agreed – sounded more positive on Wednesday and were reportedly closing in on approving a $908 billion COVID-19 relief package. The greenback was further pressured by the fact that the Fed showed a willingness to do more if needed and said that it will continue to support the economy through massive monetary stimulus. The Fed also promised to keep interest rates near zero for years to come. The USD selloff intensified further following the disappointing release of US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, which unexpectedly rose to 885K last week as against a fall to 800K anticipated from 862K previous.
Separately, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index also fell missed market expectations by a big margin and dropped to 11.1 for December from 26.3 previous. The incoming economic data further fueled market worries about the potential economic fallout from the ever-increasing coronavirus cases and the imposition of new restrictions. On a positive note, the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – came in better than market estimates, albeit did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls. The pair finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range. However, overstretched conditions on short-term prompted some profit-taking during the Asian session on Friday.
The pullback lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to a modest USD short-covering bounce amid a softer tone around the global equity markets. Investors now look forward to the release of German IFO Expectations Index for some trading impetus. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment and US stimulus headlines should play a dominant role in influencing the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any meaningful pullback is more likely to find some support near the 1.2200 round-figure mark. This is followed by the 1.2180-75 resistance breakpoint (previous YTD tops). Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling. However, any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.2130 region, which marks 200-hour SMA and should now act as a strong near-term base for the major.
On the flip side, the overnight swing high, around the 1.2270-75 region, now seems to act as immediate resistance. Some follow-through buying now seems to push the pair further beyond the 1.2300 round-figure mark, towards testing the next major hurdle near the 1.2340-50 congestion zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades on lower ground amid the Brexit impasse
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3550, down from the highs seen on Thursday as Brexit talks have hit snags according to UK officials. Intense deliberations continue in Brussels. UK retail sales beat estimates and US stimulus talks are eyed.
EUR/USD weathers dollar bounce around 1.2250 ahead of IFO
EUR/USD is consolidating its gains at high ground, weathering some dollar strength. The greenback is rising amid pre-holiday profit-taking and a lack of closure on Brexit and US stimulus talks. German IFO Business Climate is eyed.
Gold off lows, looks to regain $1900
Gold is looking to resume its uptrend towards $1900 following the overnight corrective pullback. The progress made by the US lawmakers on the aid package, with a deal likely seen before Christmas, keeps the XAU bulls hopeful.
Forex Today: Greenback comeback amid US hack, profit-taking, focus remains on stimulus, Brexit
The market mood has soured amid profit-taking, concerns about a major hacking into US federal agencies, weak US data, and new US sanctions on China. The lack of white smoke in Brexit and US stimulus talks also weighs and these negotiations remain in focus.
Dollar Index Price Analysis: Off 32-month lows, eyes oversold bounce
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is currently trading near 89.90, having hit a 32-month low of 89.73 on Thursday. The 15-minute and hourly charts show a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart RSI is hovering in oversold territory below 30.