EUR/USD Forecast: Corrective fall could be a buying opportunity amid US stimulus hopes

EUR/USD gained traction for the fourth straight day on Thursday amid sustained USD selling.

Optimism over COVID-19 vaccines, US stimulus, Brexit deal weighed on the safe-haven USD.

Slightly overstretched conditions prompted profit-taking during the Asian session on Friday.

The EUR/USD pair advanced for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday and shot to fresh 32-month, levels beyond mid-1.2500s. The shared currency remained well supported by the previous day's upbeat Eurozone Manufacturing PMs for December, which added to the optimism that the bloc's economy is beginning to stabilize and that the recovery is gaining traction. On the other hand, the US dollar prolonged its recent bearish trend amid the prevalent upbeat market mood and provided an additional boost to the major. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the recent positive news about COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, hopes for a Brexit deal and progress on the latest US stimulus talks.

It is worth recalling that Republicans and Democrats in the US Congress – though haven’t yet agreed – sounded more positive on Wednesday and were reportedly closing in on approving a $908 billion COVID-19 relief package. The greenback was further pressured by the fact that the Fed showed a willingness to do more if needed and said that it will continue to support the economy through massive monetary stimulus. The Fed also promised to keep interest rates near zero for years to come. The USD selloff intensified further following the disappointing release of US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, which unexpectedly rose to 885K last week as against a fall to 800K anticipated from 862K previous.

Separately, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index also fell missed market expectations by a big margin and dropped to 11.1 for December from 26.3 previous. The incoming economic data further fueled market worries about the potential economic fallout from the ever-increasing coronavirus cases and the imposition of new restrictions. On a positive note, the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – came in better than market estimates, albeit did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls. The pair finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range. However, overstretched conditions on short-term prompted some profit-taking during the Asian session on Friday.

The pullback lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to a modest USD short-covering bounce amid a softer tone around the global equity markets. Investors now look forward to the release of German IFO Expectations Index for some trading impetus. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment and US stimulus headlines should play a dominant role in influencing the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any meaningful pullback is more likely to find some support near the 1.2200 round-figure mark. This is followed by the 1.2180-75 resistance breakpoint (previous YTD tops). Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling. However, any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.2130 region, which marks 200-hour SMA and should now act as a strong near-term base for the major.

On the flip side, the overnight swing high, around the 1.2270-75 region, now seems to act as immediate resistance. Some follow-through buying now seems to push the pair further beyond the 1.2300 round-figure mark, towards testing the next major hurdle near the 1.2340-50 congestion zone.