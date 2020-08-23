EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1796
- Union’s growth “lost momentum” in August, according to Markit preliminary estimates of activity.
- Coronavirus cases on the rise in Europe and slowing in the US, no lockdowns at sight.
- EUR/USD is at risk of extending its decline, has a relevant support level at 1.1710.
The EUR/USD pair closed the week in the red just below the 1.1800 level, after reaching a fresh two-year high of 1.1965 and rallying in the previous eight consecutive weeks. The dollar had no much reason to appreciate but strengthened after reaching extreme oversold conditions coupled with profit-taking ahead of the weekend. Friday’s macroeconomic data put additional pressure on the pair, as the Union’s growth “lost momentum,” according to Markit. The Manufacturing PMI for the mentioned period contracted to 51.6 from 54.9 in July, a two-month low, while services output was down to 50.1 from 54.7. US figures, on the other hand, beat expectations, with services output up to 54.8 from 50 and the Manufacturing PMI improving to 53.6 from 50.9. Even further, Existing Home Sales in July surged 24.7%, much better than expected.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic keeps spreading with an alarming increase of new cases in Europe, lead by Spain and followed by France and Germany. In the US, the number of new daily cases is below the over 70K peak but remains around 50K. However, and as long as no lockdowns are announced, the news would have little impact on currencies. This Monday, the macroeconomic calendar will be quite light, as Germany will publish the Buba Monthly Report while the US will unveil the July Chicago Fed National Activity Index.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair may extend its corrective decline during the upcoming sessions, as the daily chart shows that it settled just below its 20 SMA, although it’s still far above the larger ones. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame keep heading firmly lower, but are still above their midlines. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has fallen below its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shortest gaining bearish traction, while technical indicators have bounced modestly from oversold readings, holding well into the red.
Support levels: 1.1760 1.1710 1.1665
Resistance levels: 1.1820 1.1860 1.1915
