EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2127

The US Nonfarm Payroll report showed tepid job creation in November.

Coronavirus vaccination’s plans underpin the market’s mood.

EUR/USD is poised to correct lower in the near-term.

The EUR/USD pair eased on Friday to close the week with solid gains in the 1.2120 price zone. The dollar’s sell-off helped the pair to reach 1.2177, its highest since April 2018, correcting later on profit-taking ahead of the weekend. Generally speaking, markets remained optimistic, mostly based on coronavirus vaccination plans. Russia has started immunization, and the UK will start this week, while several other countries have announced intentions to begin this month.

Data wise, the focus was on November employment figures, which were mixed. The Nonfarm Payrolls report showed that the country added just 245K new jobs in November, far below the expected 469K. The unemployment rate contracted to 6.7%, better than anticipated, while wages up by 0.3% in the month and 4.4% when compared to a year earlier. This Monday, the macroeconomic calendar will start at a soft pace as Germany will publish October Industrial Production, while the EU will release the December Sentix Investor Confidence. The US has nothing relevant to offer.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair retains its bullish tone, although overbought conditions in the daily chart suggest that the pair may continue correcting lower. In the mentioned time-frame, the pair keeps developing above bullish moving averages, while technical indicators are barely retreating from extreme readings. In the 4-hour chart, a bullish 20 SMA provided support around the former year’s high at 1.2110. Technical indicators head firmly lower but remain within positive levels, supporting additional intraday slides. The longer-term bullish potential will remain intact as long as the pair holds above the 1.2000 threshold.

Support levels: 1.2110 1.2070 1.2020

Resistance levels: 1.2175 1.2230 1.2280