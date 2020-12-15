EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2138

The market’s mood is sour as fresh lockdowns hit Europe and the US.

A scarce macroeconomic calendar maintains major pairs within familiar levels.

EUR/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term, but holding near this year’s high.

The EUR/USD pair is trading within familiar levels above the 1.2100 figure. Demand for the American currency pushed the pair to a daily low of 1.2120 during London trading hours, as the greenback finds mild-support on a dismal market mood. Speculative interest is struggling with fundamental headlines, mostly related to the ongoing pandemic. News that several countries are starting vaccination are being overshadowed by fresh lockdowns in the US and Europe. Even further, the number of vaccines available is pretty much symbolic.

The European macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer, while the US one includes minor figures. The country will publish November Industrial Production, seen posting a modest 0.3% advance, and Capacity Utilization for the same month. It will also reveal December IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, foreseen at 72.9% from 72.8% in the previous month.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading with modest losses around 1.2140. The pair is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term, as the 4-hour chart shows that the price is piercing its 20 SMA, while the longer ones maintain their bullish slopes well below the current level. Technical indicators turned south and are entering negative territory, although they are still neutral. A break below 1.2110 should favor a bearish extension towards the 1.2000 figure.

Support levels: 1.2110 1.2070 1.2025

Resistance levels: 1.2180 1.2230 1.2280