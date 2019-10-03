The pair gains some follow-through traction on Wednesday amid fresh USD selling bias.

Fears of a US recessions/falling US bond yields continued weighing on the Greenback.

Investors now look forward to the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI for a fresh impetus.

After a brief intraday dip to the 1.09 neighbourhood, the EUR/USD pair regained positive traction on Wednesday and built on the previous session's goodish bounce from 28-month lows. The initial downtick was led by some renewed US Dollar buying interest during the first half of Wednesday's trading action. Te pair had a rather muted reaction to the US ADP report, showing that private-sector employers created 135K jobs in September as compared to 140K expected and the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 157K (195K reported initially).

The ongoing USD selling bias remained supportive

However, growing odds of yet another interest rate cut by the Fed in October - especially after Monday's dismal US manufacturing data re-ignited concerns of a US recession - kept a lid on the intraday USD bullish move and helped limit deeper losses. This coupled with a fresh leg of selloff across global equity market drove investors towards traditional safe-haven assets and led to a sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark US 10-year bond fell its lowest level since September 9 and exerted some fresh downward pressure on the Greenback.



The pair rallied to near one-month tops and held steady above mid-1.0900s through the Asian session on Thursday. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the final Euro-zone services PMI prints for some short-term impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI, seen at 55.1 for September as against 56.4 previous, might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight move up helped the pair to break through a descending trend-channel resistance and sets the stage for additional recovery. Hence, a follow-through recovery, further beyond the key 1.10 psychological mark, remains a distinct possibility. However, any subsequent positive move seems more likely to confront fresh supply, rather remain capped near two-month-old descending trend-line resistance – currently near the 1.1025 region.



On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the 1.0940-35 region, below which the pair could head back towards challenging the 1.0900 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned handle is likely to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.0860-50 support zone – marking the lower end of the descending trend channel.