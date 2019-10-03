- The pair gains some follow-through traction on Wednesday amid fresh USD selling bias.
- Fears of a US recessions/falling US bond yields continued weighing on the Greenback.
- Investors now look forward to the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI for a fresh impetus.
After a brief intraday dip to the 1.09 neighbourhood, the EUR/USD pair regained positive traction on Wednesday and built on the previous session's goodish bounce from 28-month lows. The initial downtick was led by some renewed US Dollar buying interest during the first half of Wednesday's trading action. Te pair had a rather muted reaction to the US ADP report, showing that private-sector employers created 135K jobs in September as compared to 140K expected and the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 157K (195K reported initially).
The ongoing USD selling bias remained supportive
However, growing odds of yet another interest rate cut by the Fed in October - especially after Monday's dismal US manufacturing data re-ignited concerns of a US recession - kept a lid on the intraday USD bullish move and helped limit deeper losses. This coupled with a fresh leg of selloff across global equity market drove investors towards traditional safe-haven assets and led to a sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark US 10-year bond fell its lowest level since September 9 and exerted some fresh downward pressure on the Greenback.
The pair rallied to near one-month tops and held steady above mid-1.0900s through the Asian session on Thursday. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the final Euro-zone services PMI prints for some short-term impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI, seen at 55.1 for September as against 56.4 previous, might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight move up helped the pair to break through a descending trend-channel resistance and sets the stage for additional recovery. Hence, a follow-through recovery, further beyond the key 1.10 psychological mark, remains a distinct possibility. However, any subsequent positive move seems more likely to confront fresh supply, rather remain capped near two-month-old descending trend-line resistance – currently near the 1.1025 region.
On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the 1.0940-35 region, below which the pair could head back towards challenging the 1.0900 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned handle is likely to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.0860-50 support zone – marking the lower end of the descending trend channel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounce stalls at key hurdle despite the drop in the US yields
EUR/USD failed to take out key resistance at 1.0967 in Asia despite the losses in the US 10-year yields. US President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on the EU likely capped the upside in the EUR. The spot could rise to 1.10 if the US ISM Services PMI disappoints.
GBP/USD: Sidelined amid Brexit drama, eyes on UK Services PMI, politics
In addition to contrasting Brexit signals, markets’ cautious trading ahead of the key data/events also limits GBP/USD moves as it hovers around 1.2300 ahead of the London open on Thu.
USD/JPY on a knife's edge as risks mount
USD/JPY is trading on the 107 handle, with bulls barely holding on by the skin of their teeth as the US Dollar falls out of favour with investors, weighing up as to whether their cash is in safer hands elsewhere for the meanwhile.
Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay
US stock are falling for the second day in a row – and Wednesday's declines are worse than Tuesday. Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold are moving higher. US data have been weak and add to recession fears.
Gold: 21-day SMA caps nearby upside, $1498/97 question sellers
Gold prices turn choppy inside the $5 range while taking rounds to $1,501.50 during the Asian session on Thursday. The latest recovery has multiple resistances on the upside before restoring investor confidence.