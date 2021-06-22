EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1948
- Fed Chair Powell´s testimony on the covid crisis maintained investors in a good mood.
- EU Consumer Confidence came in at -3.3 in June, according to preliminary estimates.
- EUR/USD heads higher in the near-term, but it is still far from turning bullish.
The EUR/USD pair advanced to a fresh weekly high of 1.1952 during the US afternoon amid a better market’s mood. US indexes extended their Monday’s recovery and flirted with record highs, while government bond yields remained subdued. The focus was on US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, who testified before the House of Representatives on the Fed’s response to the pandemic. Powell remarked the sustained economic improvement amid speedy immunization in the country, and down-talked inflationary pressures.
Data coming from the US was encouraging, as Existing Home Sales were down 0.9% in May, improving from the previous -2.7%. The June Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index came in at 22, from 18 in May. The EU published the preliminary estimate of June Consumer Confidence which printed at -3.3, worse than the expected -3. On Wednesday, Markit will publish the preliminary estimates of its June PMIs for the EU and the US. The reports are expected to show persistent economic expansion.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair finished the day above the 61.8% retracement of the March/May rally at around 1.1920, the immediate support level. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has advanced above a now flat 20 SMA while holding below the longer ones. The Momentum indicator advances just above its 100 line while the RSI hovers around 48, indicating restricted buying interest. The corrective advance could continue toward 1.2000, where selling interest may reappear.
Support levels: 1.1920 1.1885 1.1840
Resistance levels: 1.1960 1.2000 1.2045
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
