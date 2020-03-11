Current Price: 1.1303
- Risk aversion returns and does not help EUR.
- Action expected from Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting.
The EUR/USD pair failed to hold in positive territory on Wednesday. As equity prices extend losses in Wall Street, the greenback remained strong, not like during Monday’s market crash. US yields held at recent highs helping USD. US CPI data came in above expectations but had no impact. Economic numbers from February are seen as old news and inflation measures will likely move to the downside after the collapse in crude oil prices. Attention now turns to the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. Strong actions are expected. ECB is seen cutting rates and probably will announce liquidity measures. The coronavirus outbreak continues to hit Europe, while new cases in China slowed. The World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. The policy response to the spreading of the coronavirus continues to be a factor of attention. The economic plan in the US failed to boost optimism while in Europe coordinated action will be announced on Thursday.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair struggled around 1.1350 and pulled back. Later it fell below 1.1280 weakening further the short-term outlook for the euro. The pair continues to correct lower from 1.1500 and could continue to do so. The next strong support stands at 1.1180 with an intermediate level at 1.1230 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally to 1.1500). The 1.1180 area should limit losses and favour a rebound. On the upside, a consolidation north of 1.1350 would change the short-term bias to neutral/bullish. Attention above would turn to 1.1400. The critical resistance remains 1.1500 that even despite volatility, should be out of reach for now.
Support levels: 1.1245 1.1200 1.1185
Resistance levels: 1.1305 1.1355 1.1405 1.1440
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinds lower below 0.6500 amid coronavirus woes
With the global traders considering policymakers’ reactions to the coronavirus (COVID-19) as late and lacking required essence, AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6500, currently at 0.6485, at the start of Thursday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY trades deep in negative territory below 105
Despite the fact that the US Dollar Index was able to erase its daily losses during the American trading hours, the USD/JPY failed to stage a meaningful recovery as risk-aversion remains the main market theme on Wednesday.
Trump's Draghi moment: Markets desire “whatever it takes” message, time for governments to act
Investors are licking their wounds after the coronavirus-correlated market sell-off. What is next for stocks and currencies? Our experts dive into the role governments should take ahead of President Donald Trump's message, central bank action and more.
XAU/USD easing further away from 2020 highs, trades sub-$1640/oz
Gold is trading in a bull trend above the main SMAs while easing from multi-year highs. XAU/USD is retracing down as investors are expecting some fiscal stimulus in the US to counter the economic damage of the COVID-19.
XAU/USD easing further away from 2020 highs, trades sub-$1640/oz
Gold is trading in a bull trend above the main SMAs while easing from multi-year highs. XAU/USD is retracing down as investors are expecting some fiscal stimulus in the US to counter the economic damage of the COVID-19.