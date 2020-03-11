Current Price: 1.1303

Risk aversion returns and does not help EUR.

Action expected from Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting.

The EUR/USD pair failed to hold in positive territory on Wednesday. As equity prices extend losses in Wall Street, the greenback remained strong, not like during Monday’s market crash. US yields held at recent highs helping USD. US CPI data came in above expectations but had no impact. Economic numbers from February are seen as old news and inflation measures will likely move to the downside after the collapse in crude oil prices. Attention now turns to the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. Strong actions are expected. ECB is seen cutting rates and probably will announce liquidity measures. The coronavirus outbreak continues to hit Europe, while new cases in China slowed. The World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. The policy response to the spreading of the coronavirus continues to be a factor of attention. The economic plan in the US failed to boost optimism while in Europe coordinated action will be announced on Thursday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair struggled around 1.1350 and pulled back. Later it fell below 1.1280 weakening further the short-term outlook for the euro. The pair continues to correct lower from 1.1500 and could continue to do so. The next strong support stands at 1.1180 with an intermediate level at 1.1230 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally to 1.1500). The 1.1180 area should limit losses and favour a rebound. On the upside, a consolidation north of 1.1350 would change the short-term bias to neutral/bullish. Attention above would turn to 1.1400. The critical resistance remains 1.1500 that even despite volatility, should be out of reach for now.

Support levels: 1.1245 1.1200 1.1185

Resistance levels: 1.1305 1.1355 1.1405 1.1440

