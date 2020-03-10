Current Price: 1.1303
- US stocks remain volatile, and tensions elevated, eyes turn to coronavirus economic stimulus packages.
- EUR/USD fills the weekly opening gap on US dollar recovery.
The US dollar staged a recovery that gained speed during the American session on Tuesday, sending EUR/USD back under 1.1300. US President Trump and advisors meet with Republican senators to discuss an economic stimulus package. Speculations about other stimulus measures dominated the news flow during US trading. Wall Street recovered some of its losses on another wild day. Data from the Eurozone showed the GDP grew by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, in line with previous estimates. A recession in the EZ seems likely particularly if the impact of the coronavirus persists. On Thursday, the European Central Bank is expected to announce easing measures. US inflation data is due on Wednesday but it could be irrelevant for market participants. The annual CPI rate is seen at 2.2% in February down from 2.5%.
Short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD lost relevant technical levels, like 1.1330 and extended the correction. It bottomed at 1.1275. In the four hours chart, price is back below the 20-SMA and Momentum dropped below 100; also the RSI is moving south, far from oversold readings suggesting there is more room for the pair to slide. The next target might be located around 1.1250; below, the 1.1180 area emerges as a strong support that should be respected. A recovery back above 1.1335/40 would put the euro back into business and ready for a test of 1.1400. Overall, the 1.1500 zone remains a crucial resistance, unlikely to be broken on the next sessions, particularly if volatility continues to diminish.
Support levels: 1.1280 1.1220 1.1100
Resistance levels: 1.1340 1.1390 1.1440
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extends losses below 0.6500 following the latest catalysts
In an absence of positive announcements from the US Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefing and RBA’s Debelle, AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6495 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY stays below 105.50 after US Coronavirus Task Force Briefings
Having failed to take-out 106.00, USD/JPY drops to 105.35 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recently witnessed downside pressure following the US Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefings.
The new oil shock: Markets are no longer supply sensitive
Crude oil prices fall 35% in two weeks. Saudia Arabia and Russia spar over production cuts. North American shale producers reorder global energy markets. The original oil shock was a political weapon used by OPEC in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.
Gold bounces back beyond $1,650 as cornavirus fears renew
After falling to the lowest in three days, Gold prices gain fresh bids to $1,653 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal seems to recover losses, piled due to risk rebound, as fresh headlines concerning coronavirus (COVID-19) renew fears of the pandemic.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.