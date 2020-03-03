EUR/USD Forecast: Correction completed or crash coming? Coronavirus call is critical

EUR/USD has retreated amid uncertainty about the G7 call on coronavirus.

Decisions on coordinated monetary and fiscal stimulus are on the cards.

Tuesday's four-hour chart is pointing to a resumption of the rally.

Will the world push Germany to open its purse strings? That is the main question EUR/USD traders are asking ahead of the extraordinary G7 call on the coronavirus crisis.

Stock markets rallied on Monday as the group of industrialized countries announced a teleconference to tackle the economic fallout from the respiratory disease that is spreading quickly around the world. EUR/USD advanced on hopes for rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve and perhaps additional action from other policymakers. However, when Reuters reported that various countries disagree on the course of action, euro/dollar and equities retreated.

The common currency has room to rise if the G7 agrees to introduce fiscal stimulus in addition to rate cuts. However, Germany has been reluctant to enlarge its debt, as it sticks to its conservative policies. There is a greater chance that the European Central Bank joins the Fed with reducing borrowing costs – despite its limited space.

The ECB's deposit rate is -0.50% while the main US lending rate stands at 1.75%. Late on Monday, Christine Lagarde, the ECB's President, issued a statement pledging to offer support in response to the virus.

The latest news related to the disease is that the death toll continues climbing, topping 50 in Italy, and reaching six in the US. The EU has elevated its level of alert while US President Mike Pence said the risk to Americans remains low.

Two other events to watch

EUR/USD has room to respond to two other events. Eurozone inflation figures are projected to show an increase in the Core Consumer Price Index from 1.1% to 1.2%. However, a miss may raise the need for the ECB to loosen its policy.

See Eurozone inflation preview: Small miss may trigger more ECB stimulus, accelerate EUR/USD correction

The second development is political. US Democrats go to the polls in 14 states representing around a third of the electorate to elect their nominee for the presidential elections. Joe Biden is gaining momentum after receiving support from Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, two rivals who have stepped down after Biden's victory in South Carolina.

Markets prefer the centrist former Vice President over left-leaning Senator Bernie Sanders, who is in the lead after votes in the early stages. Senator Elisabeth Warren and businessman Michael Bloomberg are among the other leading candidates.

See Super Tuesday preview: It’s all about the delegates

Overall, coronavirus headlines and the G7's response are critical to markets, with other events playing second fiddle.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is dropping below 70 – leaving overbought conditions. That implies a potential resumption of the rally. The world's most popular currency pair continues enjoying upside momentum and is trading well above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

Initial resistance awaits at 1.1120, a cap from mid-January. It is followed by 1.1155, which is the daily high. Monday's peak of 1.1182 is next, and 1.1230 is the next level to watch.

Support awaits at 1.11, a peak in early February. The swing high of 1.1055 from late February is the next cushion, followed by 1.1010 and 1.0980 which held EUR/USD in a band last week. 1.0950 and 1.0920 are next down the line.